“Any distinction given to a Peruvian, in this case in something so massive, reaches the country,” says Francisco Lombardi after learning of the invitation from the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences. “The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals to our entity. They represent extraordinary global talent in all film disciplines and have made a vital impact on the development of the arts and on audiences around the world,” Bill Kramer and Janet Yang, CEO and President, said in a statement.

We spoke for a few minutes with the Peruvian director. “I found out yesterday (Wednesday) and I did not expect it. She had no expectations. They analyze the achievements of people, in this case of film directors, and the committee chooses”, he tells us by phone, and considers it important that the Academy extend the invitation to South America.

Along with Lombardi, Argentine filmmakers were invited, including Santiago Mitre, director of Argentina, 1985, nominated for an Oscar for best international film. The intention of the Academy is also to open doors (52% are from 50 countries and territories outside the United States). “The truth, It’s a great honor Belonging to the Academy and that they have chosen you without you doing any kind of management is… very stimulating, especially at my age, when I need this kind of push to continue making films. It has cost me a lot in recent years because finding sources of financing is very complicated, ”adds Lombardi.

In fact, despite his extensive career, the director of The City and the Dogs and Fallen from Heaven confirmed the premiere of Amelia’s Decision after four years of filming. “In Peru we depend a lot on DAFO, from the Ministry of Culture, but unfortunately —or fortunately— more than 80 projects are presented and there are only ten awards. Lately, I am not among those selected. That prevented me from continuing to make films here. Amelia we financed directly. We do not receive any help, except for post-production. DAFO should have a room to show the films, when there are so many difficulties to reach commercial screens.

The filmmaker tells us that he still does not have the specific details of his trip to the United States. But he remembers the presence of Peruvian cinema abroad. “The time is past when we could be at festivals with Amelia. Always, at festivals, in the main parts of the theaters, the flags of the countries are put up. I have seen, oh, dozens of times the Peruvian flag for a selected film of mine. that representation I have lived it and I feel it close”.

