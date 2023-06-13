Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 6:14 p.m.



The Council of Ministers appointed Francisco Jiménez as Government delegate in the Region of Murcia on Tuesday. Graduated in Law from the Faculty of Law of the University of Zaragoza, he has been an official of the Superior Corps of State Traffic Technicians since 2000, and previously an official of the State Management Corps, Social Security and INEM since 1989.

Jiménez, who until now was Secretary General of the Delegation, already served as a Government delegate between April 2019 and February 2020. Previously, he was Provincial Traffic Chief between 2006 and 2012.