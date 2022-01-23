The philosopher Francisco Jarauta, in the living room of his house in Murcia. / Enrique Martinez Bueso

Coffee and a few ounces of chocolate accompany the conversation. Calm reigns in his home in Murcia, through whose balcony the tower of the Cathedral sneaks. Francisco Jarauta (81 years old), philosopher, retired UMU professor and wise man, will hold a public conversation with Sami Naïr next Thursday, entitled ‘Cosmopolitans, unite!