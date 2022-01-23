Philosopher
The philosopher and professor at the UMU will participate on Thursday, together with the political scientist Sami Näir, in ‘The Night of Ideas’ scheduled by Cartagena
Coffee and a few ounces of chocolate accompany the conversation. Calm reigns in his home in Murcia, through whose balcony the tower of the Cathedral sneaks. Francisco Jarauta (81 years old), philosopher, retired UMU professor and wise man, will hold a public conversation with Sami Naïr next Thursday, entitled ‘Cosmopolitans, unite!
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply