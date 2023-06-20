Last Friday a funeral mass was celebrated in San Mateo. The largest church in Lorca was packed, hundreds of relatives, friends and acquaintances crowded pews and aisles and many had to stay at the door. The mass was concelebrated by ten priests, it lasted almost an hour and a half and not an atom moved there. The faces of those present alternated between smiles and tears, while the close words of the homily stuck in your throat or a daily memory assailed you.

Among those who attended such an event, there was not a single one who did so out of commitment, and their degree of affectation was pure and proportional to their closeness to the deceased and his family. However, the deceased was not president of anything, nor was he dedicated to public service, nor was he a famous athlete, I think he had never even appeared in the press.

But who was this guy? What were all those people doing there? The little man lying in his box at ground level was just a person to be envied; that natural and so human envy that makes us want what we don’t have, aspire for the best and that, only sometimes, drives us to progress.

Envy of a free boy who decided to marry young and have a lot of children when the norm dictated cowardice. She envy of a generous heart, who hosted immigrants in his house and who raised as her own one of those girls to whom society closes its doors in the face.

Envy of a humble and deep spirit, refugee in Christ and in his brothers, and brave enough to look defiantly at death and wait for it without fear.

Envy of a jovial and cheerful character –mocking even in illness–, which attracted people as moths go to light. A trapping light, which sometimes served as a guide and other times as an unpleasant mirror in which we looked at our imperfections.

He wasn’t a saint, don’t think it was a perfect machine, far from it, but at home, night after night, they did the appropriate preventive maintenance and quickly removed the nonsense. That helped. And it is that he was only the visible face in a team of two.

His legacy is his works, his children and his influence on so many people whom he has helped to improve as people. That little man who lay in his box at ground level was a great man, a complete man –with a capital letter– who will inspire us forever. Next June 30, at 8 pm, a mass will be celebrated in his memory, in his beloved parish of San Mateo.