After analyzing the defeat against Leganés, Francisco now only has in his head Saturday’s match against Mirandés. The coach is aware that his team needs a victory so as not to continue losing ground in the fight for the playoff (he sees it at seven points) and hence he is aware of his players. One of the ones that worries you the most is, without a doubt, Pablo Moreno. The young attacker on loan from Manchester City could not participate in the duel against Leganés because of a hamstring tendon injury of the left leg and its evolution in the coming days will be key to know if he can be available or not against Mirandés.

Pablo Moreno was going through a great moment of form, he had won the title on the left wing, but An injury last Wednesday prevented him from participating on Sunday against Leganés. Francisco follows him very closely and hopes to recover him as soon as possible because he is aware that with him he increases competitiveness. In what takes of course, Pablo Moreno has not competed in five league games and the balance has been two wins, two losses and a draw. In recent times he had performed at a high level and even He signed the goal that gave Girona victory against Espanyol on matchday 22 (1-0).

On the other hand, against Mirandés, Francisco already he hopes to have Ramón Terrats one hundred percent. The midfielder, who overcame COVID-19 last week, would be one of the main novelties in the call and is even running as a starter because before passing the coronavirus he had become indisputable in the core. Y Juanpe? The center-back could not enjoy minutes against Leganés, but it is great news that he is already fully immersed in the group dynamics. Much is expected of a defender who because of injuries They have only been able to play one game (against Sporting) this season.