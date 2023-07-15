Francisco Ibáñez, possibly the most influential figure in Spanish comics, has died this Saturday at the age of 87, according to his editorial, Penguin Random House. Creator of Mortadelo and Filemon, The bellboy Sacarino, Rompetechos, Pepe Gotera and Otilio and 13, rue du Barnacle, He had begun his career in 1957, joining the legendary portfolio of authors of the Bruguera publishing house, where he would remain for more than two decades. “He leaves us the enormous legacy of his lucidity, sense of humor and more than 50,000 pages with memorable characters that have made a large number of readers happy,” the publisher said.

More information

Francisco Ibáñez Talavera was born in Barcelona in 1936 into a middle-class family. At just 11 years old, he sent a drawing to the children’s magazine Guys. It was his first publication and for it they paid him a duro (five pesetas), “a fortune at that time”, he recalled in 2018. Ten years later, he proposed to the Bruguera publishing house a series of adventures starring two unique and chaotic detectives . It was 1958 and this is how Mortadelo y Filemón was born. The legend began as reflected in the more than 30 million copies sold.

In his youth, he studied accounting, banking and commercial expertise, which allowed him to obtain a job as a bellhop in 1950 at the Banco Español de Crédito. A job that he combined with his true vocation, for which he collaborated with magazines such as Chicolino, The Beards either lilliput, as well as in the two humor publications of Editorial Marco: Laughter and Hiccup, Monkey and Fifi.

Francisco Ibáñez, photographed in Madrid in 1978. Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images) The cartoonist hugged the characters of Mortadelo and Filemón in 1998. EFE The creator, possibly the most influential figure in Spanish comics, signed copies of a comic at the Madrid Book Fair in 1999. Miguel Gener Francisco Ibáñez holding copies of Mortadelo y Filemón, in Barcelona in 2001. consolation baptist The cartoonist, together with his most popular characters, Mortadelo and Filemón, in Barcelona in 2002. antonio mirror The cartoonist Francisco Ibáñez, photographed at his work table in his house in Barcelona in 2009. Marcel lí Sáenz Francisco Ibáñez, with a group of schoolchildren in a library in Valencia in 2008. JORDI VINCENT The cartoonist, photographed in Madrid in 2007. Gorka Lejarcegi A girl was waiting for Francisco Ibáñez to sign a Rompetechos comic at the Bilbao Laughter Festival in 2011. saint cyril Francisco Ibáñez celebrated his 75th birthday in Barcelona in 2011. Marcel lí Sáenz The cartoonist, with the Mortadelo and Filemón book ‘El tesorero’, in Madrid in 2015. Joan Sanchez Cartoonist Francisco Ibáñez caricatured with all his characters.

In 1957, Ibáñez’s income as a draftsman exceeded what he received from the bank, so he decided to dedicate himself fully to what he liked best. A year later, it would arrive Mortadelo and Filemon, a detective couple whose adventures were published in the magazine little thumb. Between 1963 and 1966, he would create The Saccharine Bellboy, Roofbreaker and Pepe Gotera and Otilio.

In 1969, the magazine was born big thumb and, with it, the stories that until now occupied only one or two pages became long installments. The first of her was atomic sulfatewith which Bruguera created his collection olé The success made him worthy of the Golden Ring Award in the years 1969, 1974, 1975 and 1976.

Bruguera exploited the detective couple with magazines like mortadelo (1970), Super Mortadelo (1972), Giant Bologna (1974) or Mortadelo Special (1975), and Ibáñez was forced to work solely on the duo’s stories to reach the 40 weekly pages that were required of him. This situation continued until 1985, when the scriptwriter left the publishing house —which kept the rights to Mortadelo and Filemon— to start working with Editorial Grijalbo.

Francisco Ibáñez, in Barcelona in 2002. antonio mirror

Bruguera announced its closure in 1988 and became part of Ediciones B, which acquired Bruguera’s publishing fund, including the rights to Mortadelo and Filemon, whose stories Ibáñez was able to take up again with a renewed style that dealt with the reality of the moment throughout six albums a year.

Ibáñez has sold more than 100 million copies and in Portugal, France, Germany, Greece, Sweden, Denmark, Italy or Brazil, among others. His work has been adapted to film and television on numerous occasions. He was awarded the Grand Prix at the Barcelona International Comic Fair (1994), the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts in 2001, the Bear Award for Life’s Work at the Madrid International Comic Fair (2002) and a tribute that comedians such as Joaquín Reyes, Carlos Areces, Eva Hache, Ana Merino or Tomás Fernando Flores paid him on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the birth of Mortadelo and Filemon.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe