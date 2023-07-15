Actor and screenwriter, author of the Mortadelo and Filemon comic book series Francisco Ibáñez died in Spain on July 15, he was 87 years old. This was announced by the Penguin Random House publishing house on its Twitter page.

It is specified that Ibanez died in Barcelona.

Ibanez was born in March 1936 in the capital of Spain. He has received numerous national awards.

Based on the comics of the Spaniard, various films were made, including Undercover Detectives.

