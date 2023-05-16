We took advantage of Dacia’s presence at ‘Automobile Barcelona’ to interview Francisco Hidalgo, general manager of the brand in Spain. Dacia is the brand that has the largest market share for sale to individuals -8.1 percent in 2022- and that is growing the most in this market in 2023, with a 2.9 percent increase. The brand also accounts for almost 90 percent of the sales of cars with LPG and enters as a pioneer in the ‘camper’ market with a tourism like the Jogger.

What is the secret of Dacia’s success?

Offering people the essentials without lack or excess, but giving people the right product requires adapting. Twenty years ago that car was a Logan, an alternative to the used car that was modern, reliable and safe. That was essential 20 years ago. Today the public has more expectations in terms of technology, finishes, safety, etc., and Dacia has been able to adapt to changes in its offer, with models such as the electric Spring, the new Jogger Hybrid or the LPG range with an eco label, but this is only half the story. The other part is what happens in society: with the pandemic, people no longer want to buy superfluous things, and prefer to buy a Dacia. There is therefore a double movement: the success of the products and the change in purchasing trends.

Most of the Dacias on the street are SUVs or crossovers, the most ‘fashionable’ segments. How was this success forged?

We were the first brand that allowed ordinary people to buy an SUV. We launched the Duster in 2010, and the Sandero was one of the first to launch ‘crossover’ ‘Stepway’ versions, and we’ve always championed this style of connecting with nature. The design is now more attractive, but Dacia’s positioning has been going on for many years, and it is now that we have given more coherence to the image of the entire range, first with a new logo that has been incorporated in record time to the entire family, then, with a new image at all dealerships and, finally, anticipating trends with, for example, a new ‘camperized’ Jogger with a double bed or tent that we can order at the dealership.

You are practically the only brand that is committed to LPG with an eco label and a very low cost of use. Is it good or bad to be alone in this market?

The strategy within the Renault group is to offer what people need at a fair price. We are not going to be technological pioneers, since Renault will have that role: electrification, autonomous driving, Google… we will arrive when the client is ready, and the client now requests an eco label with a reasonable purchase and use cost. For us that technology is now LPG, which for a few hundred euros more allows us to have an eco label, fewer emissions and a fuel with a low cost and less fluctuating than others. The fact that other brands do not bet on LPG is due, above all, to the fact that each brand has to concentrate its investments on a single technology because they do not manage to develop them all, and we believe that LPG is present, and we would like to have it too with the Euro 7 regulations, since it is increasingly in demand.

All the cars have gone up in price and the Dacia too. Are the cheap Dacias running out?

The cheap car no longer exists. The Logan cost 6,000 euros, the Sandero 8,000 euros and some competitors from generalist brands ten thousand euros. All of that ended due to the rise in raw materials, supplies, transportation, and the cost of technologies to pass emissions standards. Today a Dacia costs a minimum of 15,000 euros and it is no longer a cheap car. The equation now is what I receive for my money, and there Dacia is and will continue to be unbeatable. For this reason, almost everything we sell is the high-end model, like the new Xtreme, and not the entry-level versions.

Are you worried about the arrival of Chinese manufacturers?

Dacia is the brand that is growing the most in the Spanish market compared to 2022 and last year it was the leader in individuals. We are increasingly in demand, so we are not concerned with the arrival of new brands, but with the ‘size of the pie’. The Spanish market is not at the level of sales that we need as a country, and these figures will influence many open fronts with the electric vehicle, such as where the cars or batteries are going to be manufactured. We are entering a few years in which the future of the automobile industry in Spain and Europe is at stake, not that of each of the brands.