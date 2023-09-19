GUASAVE, SINALOA.- Francisco Hernández hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Algodoneros de Guasave to a tight 4-3 victory against Mayos de Navojoa, in a preseason duel held at Kuroda Park.

For Guasave it was the second victory at the start of the preparation games, both against Mayos.

Today Cuban reinforcement Yoelkis Guibert saw action, who was the leadoff hitter for Algodoneros.

The serpentine

Por Algodoneros opened Jesus Brocawho was followed by Dalton Rodríguez, Rafael Córdova, Brandon Koch, Felipe Arredondo, Iván Izaguirre, the winner Jesús Alcántar, Jorge Monroy and Alejandro Cervantes.

Starting for Mayos were left-handed Édgar Torres, Antonio Garzón, Alexis Garibaldi, Jonathan Partida, Edwyn Valle, Anuar García, Luis Moreno, Antonio Garzón Valdez and Emilio Ramos.

Actions from the preparation match between Algodoneros against Mayos. Vicente Guerrero.

Offensive

Mayos went ahead on the scoreboard in the second inning, thanks to a single to right by Roberto Méndez.

Algodoneros’ tie came in the third, thanks to a single to center by José Villa, who sent Francisco Hernández to the plate. Guasave went ahead in the score in the fifth, with a hit by Alan López, in a play in which Randy Delgado scored.

The tribe tied the score in the seventh with a hit by Marco Chicuate to the right field.

In the seventh, Francisco Hernández led Algodoneros to victory by hitting a triple, with which he sent Carlos Garzón and Alan López to the plate.

Rafael Valenzuela scored the third run for Mayo in the eighth inning, which tightened the score.

Actions from the preparation match between Algodoneros against Mayos. Vicente Guerrero.

They prepare suitcases

Tomorrow the team travels to La Paz, Baja California Sur, to face the Baja Series tournament, where on Wednesday they open against Cañeros de Los Mochis.

Most of the players are going on this tour, since that will help the manager to evaluate who can make the team.

The news

Also joining the preseason were Jeffry Niño, Francisco Hernández as well as coach Javier Robles and batboy Mario González, who joined trainer Jherson Esqueda.