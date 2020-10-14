TO Francisco Rodriguez he is having to deal with injured, sanctioned, FIFA virus and late signings. But Girona coach has never put no excuse when it comes to facing the meetings and the fruits have not been long in coming. In the last match against him Leganes, the rojiblanco team was competitive and managed to add the first three points of the course. Yes, the technician is still trying to find his typical team because in three days he has already used 25 different players. Only Leganés and Málaga (they have played five duels), with 26, have lined up more players.

Francisco could not have of all his full staff still and it will take at least four more weeks to do so, because Juanpe is injured. But he is not worried because the group responds. In these first three games, the coach has been forced to reinvent himself due to the number of casualties and hence there are already given the alternative to 25 players. The unique with first team card who have not yet had minutes have been the third goalkeeper Suárez, the side Yan Couto and the attacker Nahuel Bustos. Although the latter landed last Monday in Girona and this Tuesday he enjoyed his first session with the group. Not being able to count on excessive footballers, Francisco has pulled from the quarry and His pulse has not trembled when it comes to aligning the young Ibrahima Kebe, Pau Víctor and Turmo.

And of all the players used to date by Francisco, there are two that stand out because not a single minute has been lost. They are the defenders Bernardo Espinosa and Jordi Calavera. Later, they are closely followed by Samu Saiz (267 ‘) and Monchu (233’). Girona is enduring this start of the course in the best possible way and something that could favor it in the coming days, especially in the imminent because he will face four games in 15 days, is that almost all the players will be shot.