The La Esquina de Zamora bar seems like a museum of exceptions: there you can have a few beers and snack on some montados without raising your eyebrows when you see the bill, and one can find the only mayor of the United Left (IU) in a provincial capital. Francisco Guarido recharges, with beer, the energies. The hectic political rhythm that he led has been revalidated with social confidence: he long won the elections, although this time without an absolute majority. The former janitor of a school today has the keys to the city, taking refuge in something as abnormal in his profession as normality. Thus he got the vote of those who, on a regional or national scale, choose conservative options. “I’m normal, they love me too much, I don’t deserve it,” he sums up.

Zamora (59,400 inhabitants) was not conquered in an hour in the time of Sancho II of Castilla, nor in these times when there is more talk of “sanchismo” than of municipal management. The alliance with the PSOE, which put Guarido in command in 2015, came after decades of activism, the street and social movements. In 2019, he swept the absolute majority. And he seduced the Zamoranos through a newspaper. The councilor fondly remembers how in the opposition and during the assembly times they created a magazine, which was distributed mailbox to mailbox, in which they explained their proposals and analyzed the cracks in the consistory, at that time governed by the PP: “They gave me five complaints, but the judge filed them, I risked a lot personally, but we were right.

Guarido and his team published a PP urban plan with “irregularities” and received in return a judicial process for alleged disclosure of secrets. They were also acquitted: “Everyone knew it, people appreciated it.” Ink and paper have worked for them during the 16 years of opposition and the eight years of local power. This campaign distributed 35,000 copies of 80 pages reporting the management carried out and future projects. The editions come from healthy party funds, because the councilors donate part of the salary. Guarido earns 36,000 euros a year after cutting it in half.

Success has only permuted a routine for the mayor: he no longer walks to the City Hall due to the flood of people who stop him to discuss their circumstances. The rest remains the same. Her hair, now gray, accompanies her with a short-sleeved shirt that is unusual in the political front line. In her office there are no suits, nor are there large ornaments, apart from some handcrafted dolls, fists raised, that a girl gave her when she won the elections. The communist councilman does not have sickles, nor hammers, nor busts of Karl Marx, nor anything very symbolic, because he does not want to bother anyone who comes to his domain, regardless of their ideology. Yes, there is a painting for Holy Week, an emblem of Zamora and as far from the creed of the first mayor as it is present in his economic prayers: “It is a business for the city, for the hotel and the shops, how not to protect it”.

Francisco Guarido, his wife and deputy mayor Laura Rivera and David Viñas, a member of the mayoral cabinet, at the La Esquina bar. emilio friar

The more than 150,000 visitors to the April processions did not see Guarido and his councilors in the line of authorities, a tradition canceled as soon as he took office. “We have separated the religious from the civil and people vote for us, it would be disastrous to appear in that photo!” Explains the politician, knowing that among Catholics his atheist program also triumphs. At first he was surprised that he did not take the oath kneeling before the Christ of Insults, unconvincing paraphernalia for those who hear the hackneyed “Galic village on the left” to refer to his fiefdom. “It doesn’t bore me, it’s a nice phrase, with love, it downplays the situation, but it seems that we are isolated when we collaborate with the Junta de Castilla y León (PP-Vox) or the Provincial Council (PSOE).” “The most Bolshevik are the spokesman’s shirts in plenary sessions,” concludes the mayor, who always rejected the IU agreement with Podemos and who has imposed his stamp on Zamora with key measures such as reducing debt, paying suppliers quickly or cutting corners. the corruption. A progressive nuance is to segment the aid according to income, it affects. “People cannot be fooled, we have raised taxes according to the CPI and they understand it,” he thanks.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The mayor receives three calls, with La Internacional as the bell, during the morning. One, from his wife and deputy mayor, Laura Rivera: “We take politics home and discuss like any councilor.” Another from David Gago, socialist leader in Zamora, summoning him to meet to negotiate the new legislature. “I’ve known him since he was a child,” he qualifies. The last, of spammakes him drop some expletive.

The most natural side appears shortly before leaving the office when asked about the trick of his popularity: “They love me too much, damn it, I don’t deserve it, I don’t go around patting old people.” That “out there” includes his talisman bar in the humble neighborhood where he lives and grew up both personally and politically. The parishioners hesitate when they see him: “Put him the usual, 30-year-old whiskey” and they give him a compliment of those who put red: “He is a real folksy, not like the King! [emérito, Juan Carlos I]!”. After a while they will tell you the usual, that a bench has to be changed because there are works and some elderly person has nowhere to sit, tiles that dance and branches to prune.