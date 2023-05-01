Mexico.- Francisco Garduño Yáñez, head of the National Institute of Migration (INM), was linked to the process, for the probable crime of improper exercise of public service.

This is due to the case of the fire at the immigration station in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, where 40 migrants died, on March 27, national media reports.

He was imposed as a precautionary measure to appear to sign every 2 weeks.

It should be noted that Garduño Yáñez will continue in his position at the INM.

The judge in charge did not determine that Garduño Yáñez has to be in pretrial detention, but did indicate that the INM official must attend every 15 days to sign an “attendance” on Tuesdays.

After 10 hours of hearing, federal judge Víctor Manlio Hernández Calderón determined that there is evidence to consider that Garduño failed to fulfill his duties.

“(He) failed to exercise, supervise, protect, and provide security to the migrants who were in the immigration station on March 27, because as part of his duties, he was the guarantor of the safety of the migrants,” it was stated. indicated in the accusation formulated by the agents of the Public Ministry of the Federation. See also Scholarship recipients and pensioners from Nuevo León called for the CDMX march

The prosecutors had asked to remove him from the position of head of the INM since the previous hearing, but the judge rejected the request.

The judge only decreed as a precautionary measure that he come to sign periodically.

“I will continue working at the National Migration Institute until otherwise ordered,” said Garduño Yáñez after leaving the hearing in Ciudad Juárez.

“And I will be very attentive to the efforts for the comprehensive repair of the damages,” he added.

The tragedy

On March 27, at the INM immigration station in Ciudad Juárez, a small group of foreigners set fire to a mat in protest.

In seconds the smoke spread through the dormitory without any guard opening the cell for the maigrants to go out to a safe place.