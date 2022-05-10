Match against Atletico: “After losing and the hard return of Cádiz, everyone screwed, there is no other choice but to focus on the next game, against a Champions rival, who is looking for a place to play in Europe directly. It will be a complicated and difficult appointment, but with the illusion and hope of being able to win”.

Casualty Recovery: “Johan (Mojica) is going to be available, yesterday he trained at a good level; We are very attentive to Lucas Boyé, who did well in training on Monday and we are waiting for him this afternoon. He himself will decide. Olaza is also available. All to play, except Gonzalo Verdú, who misses the rest of the season, and Ezequiel Ponce, sanctioned. The rest will be there and we will have more alternatives. You will see an eleven with guarantees to compete against one of the best in the category”.

Salvation almost done: “With so many games in dispute, where several teams play a lot, we went out to compete in Cádiz knowing of the defeat of Mallorca and that can condition you on a psychological level. One has been prepared as always to counteract how much good Atlético has, although we are keeping an eye on us. The rest is useless, only our weapons. If we win, we won’t have to look at anyone else.”

Bad taste in the mouth in Cádiz: “It was ten minutes in which they scored three goals. It hurts you because it is not our image. The condition of the expulsion was a hard blow, but having taken seven out of twelve against difficult rivals is very good. We must focus to achieve the objective with two games to go, which is somewhat complicated. You just have to see how the others are. First, play the day; and then carry out the objective”.

Three centers: “We have not changed. Omar was the axis. We thought that he could give us the solution, although we were not happy. We are going to see why we are facing a team that defends with four and attacks with three at times. We’ll try to be the best we can.”

Ponce expulsion: “He has been with us for a few months and I know what character he has, he is not aggressive and he does not like that. He has been through it and is having a hard time. He hits the arm in the chest and not in the face. It sounds like an assault, but he wasn’t. The VAR could not enter and his loss is a condition against us ”.

Play without knowing the result of Mallorca in Seville: “It is impossible to control it because there are many people in the stadium, as much as I want to avoid it.”

Motivation: “The desire and enthusiasm must be channeled to play well and compete in our game, nothing more. It would be an immense joy to continue in the First Division, but we are facing a top-level rival that will be very difficult. Between all of us, the objective is to make it difficult for Atlético”.

Permanence: “We have done a good job, but it is not finished. I still have a hard time falling asleep and I get up at the same time because there are things to work on and finish. We want to get the maximum points until the end of the season. It’s the only thing that will make us leave satisfied.”

Is something personal at stake? “I am always going to play something for my ambition and for my way of being. The property values ​​the situation in which we find ourselves. We are not like this by luck or chance, but by the work and the enthusiasm put in for the good of the team and the fans. If it has to be given (renewal), it will be given. For one thing or another, the decision will be good”.

Back and forth duel: “Seven or eight years ago I already faced Cholo in the First Division. They say that if he is defensive… he is a reference for me because he always competes at the highest level for titles and in Europe. He is one of the best coaches in the world. It will be a complicated game that we will take to the ground that interests us the most. The objective is not achieved. We want to get the three points and we’ll see after the game if we can celebrate something”.

Wish for renewal: “Yes, I am delighted; I feel valued and respected. That is very important and I am very comfortable; when it has to be done, it will be done and I am sure that a point of understanding can be reached. I enjoy every day that I come to Martínez Valero to play and work”.

Hobby: “Ours know who they are, where they are located and how they animate. Our people will be there and those who come will do so convinced of what we are playing for and what the three points would mean. I expect a good football atmosphere with all due respect to the rival. We must be strong and that they are with the team”.