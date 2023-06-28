He Francisco Cespedes concert in San Miguel de Allende could be cancelled by the inhabitants of this city of Guanajuato, before the recent statements of the Cuban troubadour towards the president from Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

Citizens have pointed out that seek to declare Céspedes as Persona ‘Non Grata’ in San Miguel de Allende and intend demonstrate to prevent his concert at the Angela Peralta theater.

Recently, both on the artist’s page and on the official sites of the San Miguel de Allende City Council and tourism, as well as on the streets of the city, it was announced that the Cuban troubadour will perform in the city.

will be next July 7 when Francisco Céspedes offer a concert at the Angela Peralta Theater. The event will have a cost in the Gallery of $100, box $500 and window $700.

Francisco Céspedes concert rejected for offenses against AMLO

After the troubadour’s concert became known, residents of San Miguel de Allende were upset by his recent statements against AMLO.

Inhabitants will demonstrate to avoid the concert (Screenshot Antonieta Informa HR)

It should be remembered that on June 16, after aa presentation in Hermosillo Sonora, ‘Pancho’ criticized AMLO and even wished him death for having invited Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to the national holidays.

“When one comes from a country that is in great need, where there is a president who invites a Cuban dictator to September 15 and puts him above. You can invite any president but not put him at the most, so that’s why I don’t like that guy very much and I hope he dies, ”he is heard saying in a video that went viral.

Following these comments, groups of residents of San Miguel de Allende have asked to declare Céspedes “persona non grata”.

In addition, they announced that the day of the event they will hold demonstrations to prevent the Cuban interpreter, who is already a Mexican national, from offering his concert.

This given that, they assured, they cannot receive people who offend and even wish the president of the country dead.