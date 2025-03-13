03/13/2025



The Vatican has reported that Pope Francis has spent a “quiet” night at the Gemelli. It means that he has not had new crises at night and that the day begins without shocks. Precisely today Francisco turns twelve years as Pope, a anniversary that for the first time happens hospitalized.

On March 13, 2013, at 18.50 Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio became Pope 266 during the vote of the 115 voters cardinals in the Sistine Chapel. At 19.06 in the afternoon, Fumata Blanca colored the sky of Rome and announced that a new successor of the apostle Peter had been chosen. His identity would not be known until more than an hour later, at 20.13, when Cardinal Jean-Louis Touran went out to the central balcony of the Basilica of San Pedro to pronounce the “Habemus Papam.”

A search in “the end of the world”

His first words were “good afternoon”, greeting to Benedict XVI and a joke on how the cardinals had decided to go “until the end of the world” to look for the new bishop of Rome.

Although this Thursday is a holiday in the Vatican, Francisco does not plan to celebrate it in a special way. “The truth is that in the past these anniversaries have not commemorated in a particular way,” recalled his spokesman, Matteo Bruni.









The Pope’s plan for today is to continue through the Internet at 9 and 17 the meditations that the preacher of the Pontifical House, Fray Roberto Pasolini, has for the spiritual exercises of the Vatican Curia, in the presence of all the cardinals, bishops and archbishops who work in institutions of the Holy See in Rome. Francisco will dedicate himself only to prayer and rest. As the spiritual exercises are following, he has put aside work tasks until Friday, which in any case required little effort.

In addition, it will perform respiratory and motor physiotherapy and continue with the therapy prescribed by doctors. This includes continuous use during the day of nostrils of high flow to receive oxygen support, and a mask for ventilation assisted at night. Since he uses them 24 hours a day he has not had any respiratory crisis.

Today there will be no medical part

Doctors will not publish any medical part today, if there is no shock, and keep the statement published on Wednesday at the last minute. “The clinical conditions of the Holy Father, in the complexity of the general picture, have remained stable,” recited the doctors’ bulletin. In addition, they showed with satisfaction that the thoracic radiographs that they made on Tuesday confirm that it is recovering.

Although bilateral pneumonia and polymicrobial infection continue to have, both are under control and are not putting their lives in danger. Perhaps before this panorama, Francisco could allow an exception and celebrate the anniversary. This year has many reasons to do so.