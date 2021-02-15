The National Federation of Self-Employed Workers Associations (ATA) has chosen Francisco Casado as new president in the entity in the Region. This has been ratified this morning in the general assembly of elections. She replaces Celia Ferrero, vice president of the organization at the national level, who will continue as a close collaborator by continuing to lead institutional relations, as well as representing the sector on the executive committee of the Murcian employer’s association Croem.

Married, who until now held the position of general secretary, is Degree in Law, legal labor, civil and tax advisor, as well as professor in vocational training cycles and author of several publications on the subject ‘Training and employment guidance: arrival in the world of work’ and ‘Entrepreneurship and initiative: the path to self-employment’. Has also been training director of different centers. It stands out for its special sensitivity to self-employment, advising and training young entrepreneurs and always trying to convey the importance of a sector that supports 90% of the national economy.

After the assembly, held electronically, and once the appointment of the new regional president of ATA is known, National President Lorenzo Amor, has congratulated and encouraged him to work hard: «From the federation we are at your disposal to work to improve the day-to-day life of the autonomous Murcian». From the federation they highlight the commitment of their new leader in the defense and fight for the growth and consolidation of the rights of the self-employed from the conviction and firm commitment to the collective.

“I want to give a message of encouragement to all the self-employed because we are in a very difficult moment. Perhaps the most complicated in the entire history of ATA, and from Murcia we will continue to fight for this situation to improve, because we can overcome it, and with the serious commitment that the freelancers who are on the tightrope, their businesses and activities, can overcome these difficulties that we are having to live. My board of directors and I are going to give 100% of ourselves “, concluded Francisco Casado, who will hold the position for the next five years.