Francisco Brines died this Thursday in the Gandía hospital, where he had been admitted since May 13 and where he was operated on for a hernia, after the Kings gave him the Cervantes Prize at his home in Elca, as confirmed by EL PAÍS sources close to the Foundation that bears his name. He had not moved from there for years, his house in the Oliva field, a fundamental place in his poems. From there, as from his verses, you can see both the Mediterranean Sea and the strong Montgó massif. Thus, hedonistic and austere, is the literary heritage left by this 89-year-old man who from a very young age collected his complete poetry under the title of Rehearsal of a farewell. “The whole of my work, even when the song appears, is nothing more than an extensive elegy,” he wrote in the introduction to his most personal anthology: Own selection (1988).

More information

When in 2000 he decided to live surrounded by orange trees, he joked with friends that he had retired there to die. “I’m not in a hurry,” he clarified instantly. He never had it. Neither to live nor to write. Not even when two heart attacks a decade ago left him battered and on the threshold of decline – only physical – that this Thursday ended his life. In 1995 he published The last coast and closed his work. Then would come a series of poems destined for a book that will be irretrievably posthumous. He was advancing it in various anthologies and even gave it a title –Where death dies– but he resisted closing it. He had the feeling, he confessed, that if he finished it he would die. He said it, like everything else, with a half smile, without any pathos. Behind so much delay was, in the background, his character at once lazy and perfectionist. He preferred life to literature, to talk than to sleep, to contemplate the beauty of the world than to write about it. That is why his verses have the twilight tone of someone aware of the transience of the good, the beautiful and the true. Few authors as vital as Francisco Brines have written so much about death.

A lover of painting, a football fan and a fan of bullfighting, his inexhaustible curiosity and sense of humor earned him the universal admiration of a guild, that of poets, very given to forming groups and digging trenches. Transparent without losing depth, his poetry was a Rare avis carnal and metaphysical in the midst of a postwar period marked by social poetry. Published in 1960 after winning the Adonais Prize, his first book –Embers– It was written by a young man who was approaching thirty but picked up, with his point of premonition, the mature voice of someone who, in a lonely house, was beginning to say goodbye to everything.

Brines, at his home in La Oliva (Valencia), in 2006.

Graduated in Law – he would never practice – and student of History and Philology, that book guaranteed him a place in the canon of the generation of the fifties together with poets such as Jaime Gil de Biedma, José Agustín Goytisolo or his friends José Ángel Valente and Claudio Rodríguez . With the latter two, he would share a multitude of trips on his way to Oxford in the two years he spent as a reader at that university. The English experience would be reflected in the book Words to the dark (1966), awarded the Critics’ Prize and whose meditative tone already left the mark of one of his great literary references, Luis Cernuda, the object of his 2006 speech at the Royal Spanish Academy. His other great teacher was Juan Ramón Jiménez, whom he claimed at one time, the Franco dictatorship, in which symbolism was considered a luxury and the wind blew in favor of Antonio Machado.

His vital teacher was, however, another poet from the generation of ’27: Vicente Aleixandre. At his home in Velintonia he met his great friend Carlos Bousoño, nine years older than him, and with young poets such as Luis Antonio de Villena or Antonio Colinas, who always knew how to appreciate a demanding work that grew in books such as Not yet (1971) or Insistence on Luzbel (1977). “I had no love for words; / if I used them with nudity, if I suffered in that search, / it was out of necessity not to lose my life, / and grow old with some memory / and some clarity ”, reads the poem that closes that book. His work was tinged with loneliness, friendship was filling his life.

A Jesuit-educated pagan, a Christian passed through the Greco-Latin world, Stoic rather than Epicurean, it took him nearly a decade to get another book out. It was Abelardo Linares who published in his editorial, Renacimiento, the collection of poems that was, in effect, the rebirth of Brines writer: The autumn of the roses (1986). The National Prize did nothing more than certify the quality of a title that includes some of the highest examples of homoerotic poetry in the Spanish language and the return of an author who with just over 50 years was a teacher. The work of his countrymen such as Carlos Marzal or Vicente Gallego would have evolved differently without his friendship and influence.

Still, it took almost another 10 years to post again. For the last time. In 1995 he gave the presses The last coast, which closes with a poem that recounts the passage of the Styx in the company of his mother. Her death led him to close first the house in Madrid – where he had José Manuel Caballero Bonald as a neighbor – and then the one in Valencia. He then settled on the outskirts of his hometown, surrounded by fruit trees. He still had time to see his beloved Valencia Club de Fútbol in the final of the European Cup. Twice (lost both). Also to enter the RAE, to win the Reina Sofía Prize for Ibero-American Poetry and, last November, the Cervantes. “Since you can never stop being who you are, secret and joyous, love.” Francisco Brines put this phrase as a frontispiece to The autumn of the roses. Secret and jubilant, he wrote a handful of memorable poems and made better all those, poets and non-poets, who surrounded him. A teacher of Spanish poetry has died.