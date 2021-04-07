Francisco Alvarez He will cease this Thursday as Minister of Employment, Research and Universities of the regional Government to be the spokesperson for the Parliamentary group Citizens in the Regional Assembly. Alvarez himself announced his dismissal, which will be published tomorrow in the BORM, at the meeting that took place this Wednesday in the Assembly between the three deputies expelled from Cs, Álvarez himself, Isabel Franco and Valle Miguelez, and the leader of the oranges , Ana Martínez Vidal, the group’s spokesperson until now, Juan José Molina, and the president of the Assembly, Alberto Castillo. Álvarez’s appointment went ahead thanks to Castillo’s abstention.

With this political maneuver, the expelled control of the group and its presence on the Board of Spokespersons are ensured, which is key because this body is the one that has the function of establishing the activity that takes place each week in the Chamber, including the appearances of the members of the Governing Council. As THE TRUTH could know, The functions that Álvarez performed in the Executive will be temporarily assumed by Valle Miguélez.