“I don’t pay good wages because I have a lot of money; I have a lot of money because I pay good wages.” Robert Bosch

There are savings that are expensive. We have seen it many times in this administration. The president, however, continues to prescribe more of the same. Yesterday he declared that he will promote a modification to the Republican Austerity Law so that the legislation that no one earns more than he is fulfilled, neither in the government, nor in other powers of the union, nor in the autonomous organisms. He also said that he was going to have a meeting with his cabinet to further tighten public spending: “We are going to move on. From republican austerity. To Franciscan poverty.”

The truth is that we have never had that “republican austerity” that it proclaims. The net public spending paid was 5.3 billion pesos in 2018, but it reached 6.7 billion in 2021 and for 2022, 7.05 billion have been budgeted (Criteria, 2019, 2022). The government is not spending less; Perhaps it uses the resource in different areas, but without austerity, as evidenced by its flashy projects, such as the Mayan Train, the Felipe Ángeles Airport and the Dos Bocas refinery, which were carried out without economic feasibility studies and will probably destroy value in instead of generating it.

Instead of revising the hundreds of billions of pesos spent on these white elephants, the president announces that he is going to eliminate trips abroad, which had already been banned, and reduce travel expenses. He is proud of not having bought a single new vehicle for officials, but he forgets, among other things, the emergency acquisition of 671 trucks for Pemex in January 2019 for an amount greater than 92 million dollars and whose details were not disclosed. know. The purchase was made in two sessions in New York (which he believes is abroad) with the presence of the senior Treasury official, Raquel Buenrostro, and the then secretaries of the economy, Graciela Márquez, and of the civil service, Irma Eréndira. Sandoval.

The president has a serious envy problem: he is obsessed with the fact that there are officials who earn more than him. This July 25, he put the director of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield, to exhibit officials who supposedly have higher incomes than his, but he did his job so badly that he stated, for example, that the commissioner president of the National Institute of Transparency, the INAI earns 151,300 pesos per month against 136,700 for the president. Sheffield, who is not given the power by law to investigate the perceptions of other officials, did not realize that INAI’s salary is gross and that of the president does not correspond to official information. The commissioners of the INAI have, all of them, including the president, a gross ordinary perception of 151,539.76 pesos per month or 106,629.51 net. According to the Transparent Payroll of the Federal Public Administration, on the other hand, the president receives a gross monthly salary of 166,532 pesos and a net salary of 115,739.74.

Part of the problem with paying salaries that are too low is that people are hired unprepared for the responsibilities they perform. There is the case of Sheffield himself, who despite receiving 154,487 gross pesos and 107,368.47 net pesos, did not do the improper task of exhibiting those he called “little angels”.

Any businessman could tell the president that there is no use saving pennies if millions are wasted. It could also explain that paying low wages is not a saving when hiring people without the ability to perform their duties and create value.

Excess. In 2020 and 2021, an excess mortality, from all causes, of 631,730 people was registered in Mexico, according to INEGI. It is partly a product of the pandemic, but also of the health errors to face it and the deterioration in public health services at a time when we should already be like in Denmark.