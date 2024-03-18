The driver of Wake up America, Francisca Lachapel spoke about how she experiences motherhood now that her second child was born, Franco, and that his firstborn, Gennaro, is about to turn three years old. In an emotional and revealing interview, the Dominican told how she deals with the jealousy of her siblings, how she keeps her relationship with her husband alive and that she would like to have a daughter.

The famous woman opened the doors of her family home and told intimate details about how she is experiencing this new phase of motherhood, in which she has a newborn baby and a three-year-old son who was used to having his parents all to himself. “We are here, at home, as a family, trying to make everything adapt, to find our routine. Franco is a blessing, he has brought so much light and so much joy, the house changes completely“, he said in an interview with Hello! Americas.

The 34-year-old host revealed that her mother, Divina Montero, has been a great help in this new period, in which they are trying to get her eldest son to get used to the idea that he is no longer an only child. “For now, our routine is a little more inclined to protect Gennaro's feelings, so that he does not resent “or don't take it the wrong way with your brother, because the truth is that he became very jealous, more than I expected, with the arrival of his little brother,” Francisca said.

Jealousy: Francisca Lachapel's problem with her children



“When she met him he was perfect, cute, she kissed him… but, when she saw him at the house, it's like he said 'oh, this little thing doesn't leave, it stays here' and in her room. So, it has been like a lot for him,” Francisca revealed about the adaptation process of her eldest son. “Now what we do is that my mother helps me with the baby a lot, and I am grateful to have that blessing, long live the grandmothers!” added the Dominican.

Francisca shared photos of her family with her Instagram followers. Photo:Instagram @francisca Share

Although at this moment she is away from the cameras, Francisca said that she would like to return to Wake up America and that also She wants to make films in the Dominican Republic, however, for now, she is focused on motherhood..

“If you ask me what my biggest fear is with my children, my biggest fear is that my children will grow up disconnected from me,” she told the publication, for whose cover the entire family posed, including her husband Francesco Zampogna.

“A mother of real boys who experiences what true and unconditional love is. Gennaro takes care of me, he is jealous of me, he loves me. I would like to give a little girl's gift to Francescobut if it's the third one, a man, well… he'll have to deal with it, he'll have to figure it out with his soccer team,” said the host, who does not rule out becoming a mother again, laughing.

How was Francisca Lachapel's birth?



The winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina said that her second birth was difficult, in which she experienced pain. “Franco was almost born here in the house, it was a 'run, run' that almost came together… When I gave birth to Gennaro, the birth process was my water breaking, then contractions, and then the natural baby was born. With Franco it was also natural, but different in the sense that the contractions started here at home,” Francisca said.

“I wake up at one in the morning, with that little pain and I think my water is going to break and I wait from one to five in the morning with labor pains, but I was waiting for my water to break and I don't know.” broke nothing,” said the presenter, who He didn't want to go to the hospital without saying goodbye to his son Gennaro and telling him that he was going in search of his little brother.

“At 5 AM I told Francesco that this pain was coming on very quickly, happening very often, so I went to the hospital and when I arrived I had six centimeters.” [de dilatación]you need ten to give birth, so They gave me anesthesia because we thought there wouldn't be enough time, but in the end it was a very easy birth.“Francisca revealed about the birth of her son Franco.

After becoming a mother for the second time, what is the relationship between Francisca and her husband like?



The host also shared how she lives her love relationship after the arrival of her second child. Francisca said that she and Francesco Zampogna prioritize communication and having some time as a couple.

“A child can unite you, but it can also separate you. Sometimes parents don't remember that they also have to nurture their relationship. Francesco and I always talk about this, because we say that our children are going to be as healthy as how healthy they see us and how happy they see us,” the Dominican woman was sincere.

For Francisca, it has been important that she and her husband usually have a weekly appointment., since those two hours serve to listen to each other, connect and know how each one is doing. “We take care of our relationship with a datewith a little message, with love and working at home as a team,” Franco and Gennaro's mother revealed.