The driver Francisca Lachapel shared an emotional video presenting her newborn babyFranco Raffaele, and his followers immediately noticed an important detail, which they shared in the comments.

The collaborator of Wake up America She became a mother for the second time with her husband, the Italian Francesco Zampogna. On February 11, the Dominican gave birth to Franco in a hospital in Miami, Florida. Just a few days later, she shared with her 4.5 million followers on Instagram the video of how Gennaro, her eldest son, met her little brother and his departure from the hospital heading to his newly remodeled home. home.

Francisca Lachapel shared the moment she left the hospital, after the birth of her son Franco. Photo: Instagram @francisca

The video, which has accumulated more than 11,100 comments, shows the driver's young son entering the hospital. “My beautiful people, here I leave you a video of one of the most special moments of my life, when my Gennarino met his brother Franco, who we talked about for months. The truth is that Gennaro reacted very well that day and was happy!” wrote the 34-year-old presenter. Immediately, his followers noticed an important detail in the images of the baby.

What Internet users noticed in the video of Francisca Lachapel's son



Baby Franco Raffaele, who weighed four kilos and was born at 9:50 AM, appears in the video shared by his mother, host Francisca Lachapel, wrapped in a yellow blanket and wearing a bright hat of the same tone, which called the attention of his followers. “Tell me that you are Dominican, without saying that you are Dominican! “Yellow in Franco’s clothing”highlighted one fan.

“Like every Dominican! “The baby in yellow is taken out of the hospital”, commented one Internet user. “They say it's good luck,” someone else said. “I really don't know why, I only know that when I had my baby I did it because it is what our mothers and grandmothers tell us and I very judiciously obey,” shared another of the Univision host's followers.