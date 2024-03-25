Francisca, who is married to Francesco Zampogna, is the mother of two children: Gennaro, who is about to turn three, and little Franco, who was born on February 11. The driver of Wake up America She constantly shares with her followers on Instagram images and stories from the lives of her little ones and On this occasion, she surprised her fans with news about her newborn..

Along with some sweet images of Franco, the Dominican announced that her baby now has her own social media account and asked Internet users to follow her profile: “I take this opportunity to invite you to follow my little one's Instagram account @francorzampogna. There I will leave you other photos of that day. Happy Sunday!”.

Franco Raffaele Zampogna starred in a sweet photo session, which Francisca Lachapel shared on social networks. Photo:Instagram @francisca

Francisca shared photos of Franco with a bear romper and also with marine-inspired clotheswhich inspired emotional comments from different personalities, such as the hosts of Wake up AmericaKarla Martínez and Elyangelica González, who wrote very tenderly about the baby's appearance.

The Instagram accounts of Francisca Lachapel's children



Franco Zampogna's Instagram account was opened in March of this year and already has 23,900 followers. With three publications, the baby's profile indicates in his biography: “My mother is Francisca, my father is Francesco Zampogna and my little brother is @gennarozampogna. For now I just eat and sleep.”

Francisca's baby already has nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram. Photo:Instagram @francorzampogna

Francisca's eldest son also appears on social networks. The almost three-year-old joined Instagram in March 2021 and received the verified profile indicator in May 2022. With 150,000 followers, the profile @gennarozampogna indicates in his bio: “My parents @francisca @franczampogna manage this account. They love me very much and I am already looking forward to meeting them and doing a lot of pranks for them.”