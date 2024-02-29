Francisca Lachapel has a 'sister' that few know aboutas her mother, Divina Montero, announced through a publication on her social networks, which was immediately supported by the host of Wake up America.

The Dominican presenter Francisca Lachapel has shown that she is very close to her mother. She often shows glimpses of her family life on her social media, and even recently shared her departure from the hospital and how her son Gennaro reacted to meeting Franco Raffaele, her newborn.

It is known that Francisca Lachapel has a younger brother named Ambioris Rafael, which is why more than one person was surprised when The driver's mother shared a photograph of a woman whom she called her daughter. “Today is a very special day, one of my daughters has a birthday,” Divina Montero wrote a few months ago.

“Happy birthday, little hand,” Francisca wrote. in her mother's publication, which fueled the intrigue to discover the relationship between the woman in the photograph and the host born in Azua de Compostela, Dominican Republic. However, the same reality show winner Our Latin Beauty 2015 revealed the truth

Sujarni Josefina is considered a "foster sister" by Francisca Lachapel.

Sujarni Josefina, the “foster sister” of Francisca Lachapel



For Francisca Antonia Méndez Montero, better known as Francisca Lachapel, the woman her mother calls “daughter” is someone extremely important. “Sujarni is my foster sister and has been with us for as long as I can remember.”. “Actually, saying that she is my sister is saying little,” the host said in her book. A Queen Like Youpublished in 2018.

“Some years older than me, (she) assumed the role of mother many times when my mother went to work far away“He took care of us and advised us with a mixture of righteousness and affection that I miss until now,” said the creator of Mela La Melaza and Univision presenter.