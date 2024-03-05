Thanks to her charisma and beauty, Francisca Lachapel has become one of the most famous drivers and loved by the Latin public in the North American country, but did you know that she arrived undocumented in the United States? This is his story.

Francisca Antonia Méndez Montero, better known as Francisca Lachapel, was born on May 5, 1989 in Azua de Compostela, Dominican Republic, a country from which she decided to emigrate. to search for the American dream and leave behind the complicated childhood and adolescence that she experienced in her family, since 'Mamás Latinas' affirms that she grew up in a very humble neighborhood and suffered from bullying due to her physical complexion.

The search for Francisca Lachapel in the United States



At twenty years old, Lachapel decided to leave her native country and on August 28, she entered the United States as an undocumented person., with very little money but with many dreams. In this regard, in 2018 the host shared a video of her on her Instagram account where she expressed her feelings:

“I remember that my biggest fear when I was undocumented and undocumented was that I might never be able to see my mother again. And every day that tormented me,” she said via video.

Additional, Francisca Lachapel also remembered the teachings that the years before becoming a successful woman left her. On this point, she remembered that even though things cost her a lot, it taught her a lesson about the value of her effort.

However, luck began to smile on him when In 2015 she became the winner of the ninth season of the program Our Latin Beauty. From that moment she did not stop working until she became the media figure that she is today, as an actress, comedian and of course, host of Wake up America.

So as motivation, The former beauty queen also expressed: “The process hurts, it discourages, it makes you want to throw in the towel, but you can never give up. One must maintain faith and the certainty that everything will be fine.”

Francisca also stated that “God is there, simply preparing us for a great moment in our lives, preparing us for a great blessing. “We are not suffering, we are simply learning.”