― ‘I believe everything’ talks about adolescent love. You’re in love?

― I am in love with music, with life and with the people who surround me and who are accompanying me in this important process for me, as The Fran. It’s a very cute and calm song about a girl who is in love and who believes everything about that person. The song was composed by Jorge ‘Chino’ Sabogal and me, based on my experiences as a teenager. Today you can listen to it on all digital platforms and the official video on my YouTube channel.

― You have defined yourself as a girl who likes to take risks. On a professional level, so far, what is the biggest challenge you have taken on?

― Continuing in this career for me has been the biggest challenge. Do not throw in the towel at times when you thought that maybe this was not worth it because it implies sacrificing many things, which was hard at first, but which will surely bear fruit in the future.

― Did you put down roots outside of Peru definitively?

– Not definitely. To this day, I can say that I am very happy and excited by the fact that I have participated in three different international productions.

In Mexico, a series for ViXa Televisa and Univisión platform with super-famous actors, such as Barbara de Regil and Alexis Ayala, with years of experience in the field. In Spain there are two series, ‘HIT’ season 3 (RTVE, which is Spanish television, Disney+ etc.) and ‘El internado: las cumbres’ (Amazon Prime). I feel like an actress who is getting to know different industries little by little and I am happy to have worked in three different international productions at my young age (17 years old).

― What do you have to release or record?

― Between September and October the series will be released ‘HIT’ season 3 for all of Spain through Spanish public television (RTVE), to later be available on the platforms Disney+, Prime Video, Flix Latino and HBO Max. In addition, at the beginning of next year the series will probably premiere ‘La Lola’ by ViX. This story is a remake of a production that was made in Argentina years ago and was a success. Now Mexico has made its own with Bárbara de Regil as the protagonist and me as her daughter.

― Your center of operations is Spain. Does Hollywood appeal to you?

– At the moment My center of operations is Spain, Mexico and Peru. I constantly travel between these three countries because they are important pillars of my career. And Hollywood has always caught my attention and the time will come to go there, but all calmly because I have just entered a new industry, which is the Mexican one, and beginning to consolidate the Spanish one. I want to gain ground in both industries and learn more and more because the world is infinite and so are dreams. Although I am also aware that Hollywood is the mecca of cinema and, for this reason, living there will be an authentic lesson in survival and great learning, I have heard it from some actress friends who have been living in it for years. The Angels and they have not filmed anything. For now I am happy enjoying my process, understanding and appreciating in depth the work of different industries and everything that each one does in an “international crew”. I really enjoy how I am studying intensively at the university, making the most of my time and the best thing is that I am very happy.

