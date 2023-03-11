Francisca Aronsson was at the avant premiere of the film inspired by real events “Queens without a crown”, in which Alexandra Graña, Claudio Calmet and the first Mexican actress Daniela Romo participate. At that event, the young Swedish-Peruvian woman had an awkward moment while she talked about her artistic career. This episode certainly did not go unnoticed by the netizens, who criticized the attendees for not paying attention when he offered an emotional speech.

Users defend Francisca Aronsson after being ignored by avant premiere guests

In a video posted on TikTokyou can see how Francisca Aronsson begins to tell some details about her artistic career while some actors walked in front of and behind her.

“I remember when it all began when I was 7 years old, when I joined the ‘Reinas sin corona’ micro-theater. I was a baby, and I still am. I wasn’t aware of what was really going on.”That’s how he started his speech. actress 16 years old.

This attitude generated the indignation of Internet users, who expressed their annoyance on social networks. “Tremendous lack of respect”, “There you can see the education of the people”, “Definitely, they have no manners”, “How spoiled”, “Poor girl”, “How misplaced those around her”, “How horrible with that people”were some of the comments of the users of TikTok.

Netizens praise Francisca Aronsson on social networks

Despite this incident, Internet users praised Francisca Aronsson for the achievements she is making in the world of acting. “She is beautiful and will be successful, the pride of Peru”, “That is called envy, not even the case, you shine alone”, “She will go far”, “They should support her, she has a great talent”, “She is a beautiful girl and with a wonderful education. Continue speaking despite the lacking. They looked bad ”,“ She kept her calm, she speaks highly of her ”were some of the reactions of the netizens.