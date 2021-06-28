After his participation in the Amazon Prime series, ‘El Internado: Las Cumbres’, the Peruvian Francisca aronsson has found a range of possibilities to continue acting abroad. Ahead of launching a new theme for the end of July, analyze an offer in our country and another for abroad.

What did ‘El Internado: Las Cumbres’ bring to your career?

It brought me a lot of joy and work. On the one hand quite interesting, because Amazon Prime is a platform known worldwide and on the other hand it has allowed me to be known by audiences from other countries who congratulate me on Rita, the character I received as a gift. I think people liked that character and I think that work was worth it. It is a series that I will always remember fondly.

The new normal and technology has broken the borders. Will you be coming and going, depending on the offer you accept or is your goal to settle abroad already?

I want to be between Peru and Spain. I want to act all over the world. Wherever the opportunity is given, I will be the first to go and explore new genres within the performance. I feel that for me that would be great and I hope I get the opportunity several times.

Do you feel that when you have just turned 15 years old, you have lived or worked too much?

In fifteen years I feel that what I have done so far have always been the best decisions. Because I have done what I like. I’ve had a good time. I have met many people, all A-1 professionals, and I have made myself known. I have learned to have fun. Although I have done many things in acting (film, theater and television) I do not feel tired. On the contrary, I am happy to have had the opportunity to have received so many job offers and to have met great directors and actors along this beautiful path.

You are launching your line of dresses and soon a new musical theme along with the interviews you do on your Instagram account. What other goals do you have on your agenda?

I am always thinking what to do. I am very happy with the interviews that I have carried out with singers, actresses and actors. I tell my followers to be attentive to my social networks, but also to my YouTube channel. I am happy with the reception that my collection of dresses for 15 year old girls has had, super versatile. In addition, moms who are looking for a dress to have several uses, dresses are ideal for various occasions. I will have more news soon.

