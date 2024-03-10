Francisca Aronsson She remains focused on each of her goals as an actress. The young woman, who is only 17 years old, has managed to participate in international series in Mexico, Chile and Spain. One of her latest roles is as Sol in the series 'Lola' from the platform VIX. Likewise, Aronsson has detailed her experience, how she gets into castings and how she gets to them.

In an interview with Antonio Betancourt, a Mexican YouTuber. Francisca Aronsson revealed that Marvel He called her to participate in a casting for a new movie. However, the actress revealed that she was not chosen because of her skin color.

For which character was Francisca Aronsson named?

Francisca Aronsson He noted that at the beginning they did not tell him what role he had auditioned for. However, when they gave her the script, she consulted with members of her team about this character and they deduced that it was América Chávez for the 'Doctor Strange' movie. “I was doing this 'Internship' series in Spain and out of nowhere, my agency told me 'Francisca has just written to us, the casting director who handles the Star Wars and Marvel projects, and they say they want you to audition.' I don't know how they met me but they knew me. I told my mother: 'we are going to do the best casting' and we hired a space, cameras, lights, everything. I record the casting, I feel very happy, obviously everything in English because it is Marvel for a movie called 'Dr. Strange' there is an 'America Chávez'“, he expressed.

Why was Francisca Aronsson rejected from Marvel?

Francisca Aronsson revealed that after having auditioned, the actress began to investigate more about the character and understood that these films follow the plot of a comic, with created characters, in a style and physique. That aspect made Francisca realize that it was very likely that she would not turn out like América Chávez. “I did the casting for that character and my agency sent it and the people in their work group (at Marvel) said that they had loved it and that they set aside a date to record. There was already speculation that it was going to be for the character of 'America Chavez'. Unfortunately she is a character already created in the comic and she is a dark girl.So Disney, which is now with this whole issue of being inclusive, was going to be very complex for me to be able to take an already created character, (with brown) skin and change it to a white girl and I assumed I was going to receive a lot of criticism,” he commented. .

What did Marvel say to Francisca Aronsson?

Francisca Aronsson She said that although she had not been up for the role, the Marvel producer contacted her to give her the news and confirm what she already expected. However, the actress said that despite not being the same, she remained as one of the possible candidates and that later They told her that they were going to take her into account for future projects; and that they liked her performance.

Francisca de Aronsson and Bárbara de Regil in 'La Lola'./ Photo: Francisca Aronsson/ Instagram

