She was not silent! Francisca Aronsson He spoke with La República and pointed out that he is amused by the comments that cross him out for “speaking like a Spaniard.”

Francisca Aronsson Soon, she arrives in Peruvian theaters as Jimena, a character she plays for the film “Reinas sin corona”, where she shares the screen with greats like the Mexican artist Daniela Romo, as well as with Alexandra Grana, Edith Tapia or Rossana Fernández-Maldonado. The Swedish-Peruvian actress was very enthusiastic about the premiere of this film that will hit theaters on March 9. She spoke exclusively with The Republic and told everything about this Peruvian production; His new projects and he even responded to detractors who criticize that he imitates a Spanish accent since he went to Europe.

Francisca Aronsson participated in “El internado”. Photo: Broadcasting/Francisa Aronsson

—How is your career as an actress growing in Spain?

—The truth is that it is being a constant process and with many challenges for me as a person and as an actress. I feel very good, very comfortable. Here in Spain there are so many opportunities, interesting things about projects that are making me realize the variety of characters that I can play, the different challenges that it offers me as an actress, and I am super open to anything.

—Why did you decide to go to Spain?

—There came a time when I was also growing as a person, as a teenager and I got this bug from when Spanish series became fashionable and I said: “How about I try doing some castings there, if they would be interested in my profile? ”, and well, it was like that at the last minute to try and in the end wonderful opportunities arose here that also continue to arise. Amazing things are coming. I am open to continue doing projects here and also in Peru or Mexico. I am open to the project being a challenge for me.

—“Queens without a crown” deals with a very real issue of what happens not only in Peru, but throughout the world, what can you tell me about this film?

—As you say, a topic is being touched on that happens every day, hour after hour, not only in Peru, but throughout the world; and that it is important to give it visibility, because sometimes people may think that either it is not talked about or it is not given importance. So, with “Reinas sin corona” we wanted to do that, right? That through the characters the message reaches the public, that touches the heart and that makes them aware and reflect. Some change can be made, education at home can also be changed in some other way for women, for boys, because there is also a lot of talk about trust, about bullying at school. It is abuse in all aspects.

Francisca Aronsson in the production of “Reinas sin corona”. Photo: Diffusion/ Francisca Aronsson

—For the scenes of violence you took on the challenge without any double action, what was the process of preparing for this character like?

—When I entered “Reinas sin corona”, Ali (Alexandra Graña), my mother in the film, we proposed that no one play our doubles because, if we were already leaving all our skins in the film, that there be a double and they play a trick, well no. It was like: “We are going to put everything of us”. In the scenes where there was more movement, we hit each other unexpectedly, it was very challenging.

Francisca Aronsson worked alongside Daniela Romo in “Reinas sin corona”. Photo: Diffusion/ Francisca Aronsson

—How was the experience of working with Daniela Romo?

—For me Daniela Romo was very beautiful, very interesting news. Little by little, I was making my way working with different actors from Spain and being able to get closer to Mexico and Latin America through Daniela, I thought it was a very nice experience. She is a wonderful person, she is a very talented woman and I admire her a lot throughout her career, and being part of the project was also very exciting.

—”¡Asu mare! Los amigos” was released recently and is doing very well at the box office, but the critics have not been happy with the result of the film, what do you think Peruvian productions should improve?

—I haven’t seen the movie, but I’m very happy with how people have received the movie “Asu mare”. There is one thing that no one takes credit for and that is that making movies in Peru is very complex due to the few opportunities that exist, sponsorship of production companies, directors and screenwriters, you know? Perhaps to improve, more visibility could be given to other directors and screenwriters who have not yet resurfaced. In Peru there is a lot of talent, but there are no opportunities for that talent to be known.

—Many users and even TV hosts have criticized you for having a marked Spanish accent since you went to work in Europe, how do you take this type of comment?

—I really take them very gracefully (laughs). Here all the people in Spain are like “Fran, you don’t have a Spanish accent. You have a Latin American accent, but not Peruvian, but an accent like a combination.” I’m 16 years old, I’m always traveling to so many countries for my parents’ work, for my work, I talk to so many people of different nationalities, it’s normal.

Francisca Aronsson has established herself as one of the actresses with the best future in Peru. Photo: Instagram/ Francisca Aronsson

Something that happens a lot to children and adolescents is that, having such a good ear, any type of accent sticks to us and we begin to speak in one way or another. After all, people can say what they want, it doesn’t bother me. But do not think that I am speaking in such a way because it is unconscious. I also try not to stick to a Peruvian accent, I prefer to have a neutral accent in case I get a production in another country, I am accessible to be able to explore and grab the accent that I need. If they ask me to be Spanish in Spain, well, I’m going to do a Spanish accent, if they ask me to be Mexican, I’m going to make them Mexican because that’s what I’m for, that’s what we’re actors for.

—We have seen you from a very young age on television, we have witnessed your growth, so you have been exposed to malicious comments, what has it been like to deal with it from such an early age?

—It is not easy since you were 7 years old to enter a world in which you were known as a completely holy girl and then start to see the positive sides and negative sides of the industry as well. The issue of social networks affected me when I was very, very little. Nowadays I don’t even read comments because I’ve also been through a process of taking care of myself.

—What projects do you have now, Francisca?

—I am going to present the third season of the series I did in Spain called “Hit” and the movie “Reinas sin corona” which is already in theaters. There are also things that I can’t comment on yet, but they are wonderful projects.

“Uncrowned Queens” hits theaters on March 9. Photo: Diffusion

Francisca Aronsson clarified that she does not have OnlyFans

Last year, Francisca Aronsson had to speak out about the fake photos and videos circulating on an OnlyFans account posing as her. “I just found out about this, some people wrote to me that there were fake photos or videos circulating, but I didn’t give it any importance because they made up that I had surgeries a long time ago. But now they say that I have an OnlyFans account. It surprises me, because it’s something that I would not do, nor do I plan to do, ”said the actress.