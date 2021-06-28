VATICAN CITY. God approaches with love to each of his children, to all and to each of them. His heart is open to each and everyone. He is Father ». Pope Francis writes it in a handwritten letter of encouragement sent to the Jesuit father James Martin, a figure known not only in the United States for his openness to LGBT people in the Church.

The Pontiff sent the letter on 21 June last, on the occasion of the “Outreach 2021” webinar, and the reverend made it known yesterday on Twitter. Bergoglio’s writing was also disseminated on the website of the Holy See Vatican News: a decision that can also be interpreted in terms of media image after the storm caused by the “note verbal” of the Secretariat of State to the Italian government on the Zan bill, the design of law against homophobic violence.

“And we should not overlook the March declaration of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith which prohibits the blessing of homosexual unions, an intervention that has caused considerable discontent in the Catholic world”, highlights a senior prelate.