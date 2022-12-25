Pope Francis: “Winds of war continue to blow icy on humanity. Whoever has power silences the guns”

“Winds of war continue to blow icy on humanity.” In the traditional message before the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing, Pope Francis recalled the ongoing conflicts around the world, focusing on the war that began ten months ago in Ukraine.

“Our gaze is filled with the faces of the Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are living this Christmas in the dark, in the cold or far from their homes, due to the destruction caused by ten months of war. May the Lord make us ready for concrete gestures of solidarity to help those who are suffering, and enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the weapons and immediately put an end to this senseless war! Unfortunately, we prefer to listen to other reasons, dictated by logic of the world. But who hears the voice of the Child?” said the pontiff, addressing the 70,000 faithful who filled St. Peter’s Square on Christmas day.

According to the pontiff, the world “is experiencing a serious lack of peace also in other regions, in other theaters of this third world war”. Pope Bergoglio mentioned Syria, “still tormented by a conflict that has faded into the background but has not ended”. Then Lebanon “so that it can finally recover, with the support of the international community”. Concern was also expressed for the Sahel, Yemen and for “the political and social tensions” in the American continent, “I am thinking in particular of the Haitian population who have been suffering for a long time”. For the first time since the violent repression of popular protests, Francis has also publicly named Iran, demanding that the Islamic Republic “stop all bloodshed”.

The Pope spoke of “a world sick with indifference, a bad disease” that does not welcome Jesus, “indeed rejects him, as happens to many foreigners, or ignores him, as we too often do with the poor. Let us not forget today the many refugees and displaced persons who knock on our doors in search of comfort, warmth and food. Let’s not forget the marginalized, the lonely, the orphans and the elderly, the wisdom of a people, who risk ending up discarded, the prisoners we look at only for their mistakes and not as human beings”.

The pope invited us to strip ourselves of all those “ballasts” that prevent us from finding a way to peace: “attachment to power and money, pride, hypocrisy, lies. These burdens”, said Francis, “prevent people from going to Bethlehem, exclude them from the grace of Christmas and close off access to the path of peace. And indeed, we must sadly note that, while the Prince of Peace is being given to us, the winds of war continue to blow icy over humanity”.