Pope Francis has just named, by surprise, 21 new cardinals. Of them, contrary to the secular custom of the Vatican of electing cardinals above all Europeans, several are also this time from the periphery of the Church, as he was and among those who could be who replaces him.

The Jesuit Pope Francis, an Argentine, who, upon reaching the top of the Church, chose not the name of the important founder of his Congregation, Ignacio de Loyola, but that of Francisco, known as the saint of the poor and lover of nature, When electing new cardinals, he has sought characters unknown until yesterday, who came from places considered to be the favelas of the Church.

Among the 21 new cardinals, the one who stands out the most is his Argentine compatriot Víctor Manuel Fernández, considered a double of his, a friend for a lifetime, with a vision of the Church also in the line of renewal and a return to its origins. .

Days before the announcement of the new cardinals, Francis had already surprised the Church by putting his friend and compatriot in charge of the most important department in the Vatican, that of the Defense of the Faith, which was always in the hands of important, thoughtful and conservative Church theologians such as the late German Pope Joseph Ratzinger, who was in charge of condemning modern Liberation theologians.

Pope Francis, a lover of returning the Church to its primitive spirit, of forgiveness instead of punishment, of simplicity and a strong feminine stamp, has already confessed that he has left his resignation in writing in case some illness prevents him from governing with lucidity.

The unexpected appointment of his friend Fernández as Prefect of the Congregation of Faith, a sad memory of the Holy Inquisition, and immediately having been chosen as a cardinal, does not seem a simple coincidence. This will also allow him to participate in a new conclave to elect the next pope, something that is being analyzed with joy and apprehension at the same time in the sphere, above all, of the conservative Church, which considers Pope Francis little less than a heretic with his openings. to the new times.

The Church, still bequeathed to the old and severe Council of Trent, and which would like to bury the progressive Second Vatican Council, does not look favorably on the new theological horizons that are opening up, be it Pope Francis or his friend and cardinal, Fernández, who swim in its same waters in search of the essence of the revolutionary faith of the primitive Church of the martyrs.

Both Pope Francis and his cardinal friend, Fernández, swim in the same waters, not so much of a modern Christianity called progressive, but have always delved into the origins of a Christianity of the excluded, including women. Of a Christianity that welcomes everyone and that is not ashamed of loving or crying, of being human rather than divine. Is that being conservative or progressive?

It is curious that Francisco and his friend Fernández are difficult to classify in their search for the origins of the Church, which is more charismatic than theological. I would dare to say, more human than divine, more spiritual than theological.

In these days in which the Vatican has been in the news, two traits that are more human than divine have been embodied, reflecting the soul of Pope Francis and the new cardinal, his Argentine friend and compatriot, whom the ancient dogmatic theologians do not know how to classify.

Perhaps because they appear more human than divine, more modern than traditional. Or is it that someone could have thought before them that the Church could bless the sacrament of marriage to two divorcees already in their second family? Or bless a gay couple? Or go thinking about abolishing ecclesiastical celibacy and introducing women into the priesthood?

In these days, the old friends Bergoglio and Fernández have appeared reflecting a new type of Church closer to its origins, appearing more human than divine. It is not a progressive, mundane church, but it is close to the pains and joys of its faithful.

The new Argentine cardinal has monopolized world information thanks to his book published 20 years ago now, entitled “Heal me with your mouth. The art of kissing. A bishop, today a cardinal and Prefect of the Doctrine of the Faith, who has already written about the importance of the kiss, as an expression of human love? And his book, when he was still young, did not speak of spiritual kisses, but human, carnal kisses, although as an expression of a deep and delicate love at the same time.

The new cardinal, and who knows if a possible successor to Pope Francis, in his book talks about the kiss with all its most human details, I would even say carnal, at the same time as an expression of pure love. “If there is no real kiss, there can be sex but not love,” wrote the new cardinal. And he did it then with a sense of humor, something in which he also resembles his friend Pope Francis. Speaking of the kiss, the new cardinal writes, after having consulted with his young friends at the time, that one must avoid, for example, that a large mustache bothers women when kissing and gives advice, such as trimming it.

In his book on kisses, today’s cardinal spoke then both of the betrayal kiss of the renegade apostle, Judas, and of the kisses of prostitutes. He writes that the kiss is something sacred that must respect the freedom of the other that I am not the owner of. And the new vigilante today of the orthodoxy of the Church, wrote then even about the kiss of the prostitutes. He defends them when, according to him, despite engaging in “all kinds of sexual games, they don’t let anyone kiss them.”

Yes, the new Argentine cardinal is the most similar to Francisco. A difficult mixture to understand because it is about being traditional and modern at the same time. From being strong in the original values ​​of Christianity and open to the new times in a world in which the strength of women is reborn, until yesterday relegated in the Church to a role of simple assistant without decision-making power. Furthermore, object and temptation for male ecclesiastics.

If Fernández was not shocked as a young man to write about the kiss about which he says he went to look for “the words of the poets”, the current Pope Francis, his great friend, is not ashamed to cry in public, to be moved by consoling the sorrows of strangers And he even exhorts Christians not to be ashamed to cry for those who suffer injustice and abandonment.

He just said it days ago when denouncing the tragedy of immigrants from the Mediterranean. “I am ashamed of a society that does not know how to cry,” he said, while his friend and his new cardinal is ashamed of those who “do not know how to kiss.”

We are before two figures of the Church and the Vatican who break all the schemes of the past, who do not define themselves as progressive or conservative, but as followers of a universal religion in which faithful and pagans fit, in which love was not prohibited nor stigmatized. Not even sublimated.

It is a curious new Church that, while persecuting and punishing the sins of pedophilia for the first time, allows other types of love to be blessed outside the classics of man and woman.

It is a Church that would not be scandalized by returning to its origins, where women enjoyed the same power as men, where celibacy was unknown, where the axis of Christianity was love and only love and, above all, care for what the world despised.

A Church that, like that of Francisco and his friend and new cardinal, Fernández, who, more than going on the hunt for doctrinal heretics, are capable of crying without being ashamed, or of writing, without shawls, on the paper of kissing and sexuality within the Church.