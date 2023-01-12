Opera singer Van Broekhuizen and British double bass player Seldis share personal stories in their show, play popular songs and involve the audience in their performance. The audience gets to know the two through their favorite music. “We can’t wait to be on stage together. It will be so much fun that we just hope that we can get through the show without laughing too much,” said Van Broekhuizen and Seldis.
The Francis & Dominic Show can be seen throughout the country from March to June. The premiere is on March 19 in Amare in The Hague.
