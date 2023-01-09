Ratzinger never resigned, the conclave for the election of Pope Bergoglio is invalid. Cionci’s theses make the Vatican tremble

In this tumultuous and complex period for the Catholic church we want to talk about an alternative site that says things different from the official ones and therefore has all the charm and danger of being unofficial. Andrea Cionci is an “art historian, journalist and writer” who has a blog, “Cose dell’altro mondo”, on Free daily but also writes about The print And National newspaper. He also wrote a bookRatzinger Code” (published by Byoblu) in which he collects his articles and theses.

Being the one directed by Sallusti of a well-known newspaper this intrigued us. In fact, the Web is chock full of conspiracy sites that often present delusional theses. But this, in fact, seems to be a different case. His theses are bold and pointed and well supported, at least formally, from the theological and canon law point of view. It must be said that the blog also deals with art and not just with papal issues.

In this peak period, shall we say, Cionci he is often seen on TV and in any case his writings are well indexed by Google. But what does Cionci say about what is happening? We actually have to rewind the tape because the disappearance of Benedict XVI it is only the tip of the iceberg of a much more complex discussion that began a long time ago and concerns the legal status in which it would have found itself Pope francesco after his “abdication” on February 28, 2013, resignation announced in Latin already on February 11 during an ordinary consistory.

His thesis is that Benedict XVI he would never have renounced being Pope but that it would have been a juridical state, according to canon law, of a “totally impeded see” (Canon Law Code 335) and therefore Bergoglio would be an “anti-pope” and the Petrine see still “vacant” because “Papa dubius, Papa nullus”.

To support your thesis Cionci distinguishes between the “munus”, i.e. the title of “being Pope” and the “ministerium”, i.e. the possibility of carrying out the Petrine function. Two concepts which according to the scholar are distinct only in the Latin and German languages, but not in the others, including Italian.

So Benedict XVI he would never have truly renounced the papacy but only to carry out his function as Dad and then the consequent conclave held for the election of Pope francesco would be invalid and the election itself would not be that of a “true” Pope but of one “acting”, while the “true” Pope would in any case remain Benedict XVI, who remained in any case in Vatican with the completely unusual title of “Pope Emeritus” wearing the white habit (although not completely identical to that of the “ordinary Pope”).

Articles that Cionci he posted on Free are many and all long and complex and therefore it is not easy to “explain” them in their entirety, also due to the continuous recourse to theological and doctrinal terms that make extensive use of a refined philological interpretation of ecclesiastical Latin, but the key concept emerges in the fact that exactly the truth Dad for more than nine years it has been Blessed and not Francis and that therefore the approximately 80 cardinal electors created by Bergoglio they are abusive and therefore cannot be used in a forthcoming conclave.

To support his theses Cionci presents some facts. We report some direct considerations of him. “No one asked: but if he was an abdicator, what right would he have to be buried in the crypt of the popes? And then again: “Blessed he still wears white because it was the most practical thing as he didn’t have other clothes available, but he still wears the white robe differently from that of the pope”. That’s right: he didn’t have another habit because there is no robe for an impeded pope, but he still wears the white robe different from the classic one for pope, without the sash and cape, so that his new status as impeded pope is recognized.

Cionci says often the claims of Benedict XVI and his secretary Father Georg they are of the “amphibological” type, i.e. it assumes that a rhetorical device has been used which implies a deliberate basic lexical ambiguity which always leaves the road open to two interpretations, both valid. In a recent post Cionci cites the recent interview done by Ezio Mauro to Monsignor Gaenswein and broadcast a few days ago from Rai.

D. Do not believe that after the renunciation of Ratzinger Has the sacred become more human?





R. “Il sacro è il sacro, e ha anche aspetti umani. Io credo che con la sua rinuncia Papa Benedetto abbia anche dimostrato che il Papa, se è sempre il successore di Pietro, rimane una persona umana con tutte le sue forze, ma anche con le sue debolezze”.





Here is the final admission: the renunciation of the ministerium has maintained Benedict XVI Pope: “He is always the successor of Peter”.

In his profile Twitter also pointed out as the reporter Andrew Purgatori in the episode of Thursday 5 January of Omnibus (The 7), after putting his hands away from being considered “a conspiracy theorist”, has declared the strangeness of having announced Blessed 17 days before his resignation.

Cionci he declared in an interview a few days ago RadiobRomaTelevisionduring a program hosted by Matthew Demichelithat he was even “insulted” by angry fans of Pope Bergoglio for his theses.

Subscribe to the newsletter

