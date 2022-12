Pope Francis at the general audience on November 30, 2022, at the Vatican. 🇧🇷 Photo: Ettore Ferrari/EFE/EPA

Pope Francis wove his homily at the traditional Christmas Eve mass celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica, in the Vatican, this Saturday (24) addressing the themes of greed and consumption. Francis urged people to look beyond the consumerism of the Christmas festivities and rediscover its true meaning, remembering those who suffer from war and poverty. The 10th Midnight Mass celebrated by Francis was the first for 7,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic. Another 4,000 people followed the celebration in São Pedro Square.

“Men and women in our world, in their hunger for wealth and power, consume even their neighbors, their brothers and sisters,” the pope said. “How many wars have we seen. And in how many places, even today, human dignity and freedom are treated with contempt.” Francis made no direct reference to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, although he has spoken out against the war at virtually every public event he has attended since February.

“As always, the main victims of this human greed are the weak and the vulnerable,” Francis said. “I am thinking above all of children devoured by war, poverty and injustice”, referring also to “unborn, poor and forgotten children”. The pope remained seated at the side of the altar for most of the Mass, due to a knee problem that prevents him from standing for long periods of time.

“In the manger of rejection and discomfort, God makes himself present. He comes because there we see the problem of our humanity: the indifference produced by the greedy rush to possess and consume”, said Francis, bringing the image of Jesus in the manger for a vision about the poverty of today’s world.

This Sunday (25), Pope Francis is expected to deliver his blessing and “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) message from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.