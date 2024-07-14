Francis X. Suarez became the 43rd mayor of Miami and is notable for being the first person born in that county. Throughout his tenure, he has always said he is committed to building a viable city in the long term that welcomes everyone. As mayor, he can boast achievements such as a reduction in crime, very low tax evasion, good economic expansion and, on a personal level, also a important fortune.

According to figures from media such as ForbesTwelve years ago, Francis Suarez was a Miami City Commissioner and He had a fortune of less than US$99,000. Now he has millions, His secret has been to continue working in the private sector while holding public office.

According to the media, Since 2017, Suarez has received $130,600 in annual compensation as mayor of Miami, But his real fortune comes from working as a lawyer at one of the country’s top firms, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, as well as being an operating partner at a private equity firm called DaGrosa Capital Partners.

At the beginning of 2024, The mayor himself stated that he had an estimated fortune of US$3,500,000. However, some media outlets claim that if his real estate holdings are taken into account, the figure is much higher. Although last year he did not achieve as good a result as before.

According to the media The New Herald, Miami Mayor’s Net Worth Increased by $1 Million by 2023, While this is significant, it is a much smaller figure than in the previous two years. This apparently had to do with his brief presidential candidacy, which only lasted 726 days, and the criticism he began to receive due to his work in the private sector as mayor.

Thus, according to its latest declaration form that would correspond to last December 31, The mayor assured that his net worth is US$4,045,000 which would represent almost 30 percent more than the previous year.

The reason for the growth was mainly due to the fact that bought two new properties since he paid off a debt he had with American Express that he allocated to a cryptocurrency account with which he was able to triple the US$250,000 loan.

Regarding its properties, He is known to have an apartment in Coconut Grove, worth almost US$2,170,000. He also purchased two condominiums near West Flagler Street valued at $274,400 and $197,900. These are in addition to two other properties he had previously declared.

Francis Suárez owns several real estate properties. Photo:Instagram @francissuarez Share

Who is Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami?

Mayor Suarez earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida International University and was ranked in the top ten of his class. He subsequently received his law degree from the University of Florida Frederic G. Levin College of Law.

As mayor he has defended the integration of climate adaptation policies, web 3.0 technology, a free market and the expansion of an affordable housing reform package.

Regarding his personal life, He is married to Gloria Fonts Suárez, They have a son named Andrew Xavier and a daughter, Gloriana Pilar.