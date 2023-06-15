The mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, became this Wednesday the first Hispanic to enter the campaign for the 2024 presidential elections, when registering as a candidate in the Republican primary.

Suárez, of Cuban origin and the first Miami mayor born in the city, He had been warning of his intentions for some time and this week a campaign fundraising group had published a video about his political record.

The campaign for the Republican primaries already has 13 contenders and in addition to Suárez, two others are residents of Florida: former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who are first and second in the polls, respectively.

Also on the list are former US Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott (the only African American), North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former Governors Nikky Haley (South Carolina), Chris Christie (New Jersey) and Asa Hutchinson (Arkansas), businessmen Ryan Binkley, Perry Johnson and Vivek Ramaswamy, and Larry Elder, a former conservative media figure.

(You can read: Can any of the Republican candidates defeat Donald Trump?)

Who is Francis Suarez?

Suárez, 45, was elected mayor of Miami in 2017 and re-elected in 2021 for a new four-year term..

Before his first election as mayor in 2017, Suárez was a Miami city commissioner (councilman) for eight years. His father, Xavier Suárez, was also mayor of Miami in the 1980s and 1990s, though his last victory in 1997 was overturned following a voter fraud investigation.

As mayor, Suárez sought to put Miami on the map of the new technological era, innovation and entrepreneurship, including the cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence sector.

In forums and statements, he advocated making Miami the new Silicon Valley and even invited Elon Musk to move Twitter headquarters to the city.

(Furthermore: Former US Vice President Mike Pence Is Running for 2024 Election)

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

In recent months it has also been surrounded by some controversy. Last May, the Miami Herald newspaper reported that a real estate developer allegedly paid at least $170,000 in the past two years to Mayor Suárez to “help cut red tape and obtain permits” key to a “stalled” real estate project.

According to exclusive information from the aforementioned South Florida newspaper, the Location Ventures firm was in a very difficult situation to get its plans for the development of the URBIN complex in the Coconut Grove neighborhood approved.

(You can read: Do you want to study in the US? These are the steps to apply for a student visa)

The newspaper said it had access to notes from meetings held last year at the company in which Location Venturas CEO Rishi Kapoor is said to have tried to assure “nervous investors” that “Suárez (the mayor of Miami) would help solve the problem.

Both Suárez and Kapoor maintain that the mayor’s work for URBIN was not related to the City Council.

From left From right, Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida; Donald Trump, former US President; and Mike Pence, former US Vice President.

What Suárez said about his candidacy

Suárez published this Thursday a video with which he starts his campaign for the 2024 elections, to which is presented with the slogan “It’s time we get started” (“It’s time for us to start”).



“I’m running for president, for your children and mine. Let’s give them the future they deserve. It’s time to put things in our hands, it’s time to start things,” he said.

Suárez in his campaign video.

(Keep reading: Elizabeth Holmes, the ‘Silicon Valley star’ who will live in a US jail)

The campaign video shows the 45-year-old mayor of Miami jogging around the South Florida city, including the house where he grew up and the school he attended, as he recounts his accomplishments during his two mandates at the head of this municipality, where in recent years the real estate industry has experienced significant growth.

“The so-called American leaders confuse being loud with actually leading. All Washington wants to do is fight each other, instead of fighting over the people who put them in office.“, asserts the mayor in his campaign video, in which he appears in sportswear.

So-called American leaders confuse being loud with actually leading

On Wednesday, US media reported that Suárez presented the official documents to register his candidacy in the primaries at the Federal Electoral Commission (FEC).

Days ago, he had already dropped his intentions for the 2024 elections. In an interview with Telemundo 51, Suárez said last week that he was “seriously considering” presenting his candidacy.

The mayor will deliver a speech this Thursday at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley (California), which will be the formal start of his campaign to win the Republican nomination.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE