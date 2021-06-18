VATICAN CITY. In 2020 there was “an unprecedented loss of jobs”. There are too many unemployed people and a no longer tolerable spread of degrading occupations. It is an emergency with devastating consequences. This is why a “profound economic reform” is urgently needed. Pope Francis launches this global alarm in a long speech – in video message – to the International Labor Conference, with which he indicates the way that institutions, entrepreneurs and trade unions should follow to rebuild companies from the rubble of the pandemic, aiming above all to create “humane working conditions” “. The Pontiff harshly denounces the injustices of which women, precarious workers, young people and migrants are victims. And he says that joining a trade union is “a right”.

At the same time he urges trade unionists to be “prophets”, to look to the future without devoting themselves only to their base now made up mainly of retirees, he encourages them “not to allow themselves to be locked up in a straitjacket”: they are called to “focus on situations concrete aspects of the communities in which they operate “. While Bergoglio asks entrepreneurs to place their talents, “a gift from God”, at the service “of the progress of other people and of overcoming misery, especially through the creation of diversified job opportunities”.

The Pope, looking at the world that will come after the “threat of Covid-19”, fears “the haste to return to greater economic activity”; instead, one must strive to avoid “the past fixations on profit, isolation and nationalism, blind consumerism”. He hopes for “a new future of work based on decent and dignified conditions, which comes from collective bargaining, and which promotes the common good”. It puts in line the damage caused by the “lack of social protection measures” in the face of the health storm: increase in poverty, underemployment, serious delay in the inclusion of young people in professions and trades, child exploitation, food insecurity, greater exposure to contagion for the sick and the elderly.

Francis invites us to “give priority to our response to those who are on the margins of the world of work” and who still see themselves affected by the epidemic. Think of the “low-skilled workers, day workers, those in the informal sector, migrants and refugees, those who carry out what is usually called” the work of the three dimensions “: dangerous, dirty and degrading, and the list goes forward”.

Then, on the subject of equal rights, here is a warning that Bergoglio is very fond of: “the shameful violence that is sometimes used against women, family mistreatment and various forms of slavery” is no longer acceptable; situations aggravated by the “inequality of access to decent jobs and places where decisions are made”. The papal appeal is loud and clear: the female universe must be protected more and better in all areas, including that of “women in the informal economy, including street vendors and domestic workers”, who are affected by “the impact of Covid-19 from different points of view “. Not having “accessible nursery schools – the Pope goes into detail – the children of these workers are exposed to a greater risk to health, because mothers have to take them with them to their workplace or leave them at home unattended”. Therefore it is “particularly necessary to ensure that social assistance reaches the informal economy and pays special attention to the special needs of women and girls”. The virus has become a kind of dramatic reminder, because “it reminds us that many women around the world continue to yearn for freedom, justice and equality among all human persons”: although there have been “notable improvements in the recognition of women’s rights and their participation in the public space ”, according to Francesco“ much remains to be done ”.