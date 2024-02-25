Francis Ngannou will face Renan Ferreira in his next MMA bout. The Brazilian needed just 21 seconds to beat Bellator champion Ryan Bader in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening. The winner of this match has been promised a match against Ngannou by the martial arts organization PFL.
Rens Hermsen
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Francis #Ngannou #opponent #grandson #Muhammad #Ali #successful #professional #debut
Leave a Reply