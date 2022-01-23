According to the French sports newspaper L’Equipe, Ngannou, who has trained with Rico Verhoeven in recent months, was the dominant party. “He was a tornado in a cage. Only in the first two of five laps did a sometimes apathetic Ngannou” have a hard time with Gane, who especially masters the pedaling technique perfectly, after that it was ‘one-way traffic’.
Gane went down twice in the third round and once in the fourth round, after which Ngannou took the fight professionally in the final round as a wrestler. “Gane hit the mat so hard that seismologists in California were awakened,” wrote the Daily Mail.
