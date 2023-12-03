Pope Francis urged this Sunday that Israel and the Islamist group Hamas reach a new truce “as soon as possible”, while asking “to all those involved” in the conflict to seek “brave paths to peace” without resorting to the use of weapons.

(Also: Will Pope Francis be able to fully recover for the Christmas ceremonies?)

The pontiff, who prayed the Angelus for the second consecutive Sunday at his Casa Santa Marta residence due to the lung inflammation he suffers from, was still unable to read the complete prayer, which was taken care of by one of his collaborators, next to whom Francis remained seated for the duration. the prayer

(You can read: Pope Francis did not read the Angelus: one of his collaborators assisted him)

“In Israel and Palestine the situation is serious. It hurts that the truce has been broken, that means death, destruction and misery,” the pope said at the end of the Angelus according to the text read by one of his collaborators, since The lung inflammation he suffers from forced the Pope to pray, for the second consecutive Sunday, at his Casa Santa Marta residence..

Francis referred both to the Israeli hostages held by Hamas and to the population of Gaza suffering from Israeli attacks.

(Also: What does Pope Francis’ decision to evict Cardinal Raymond Burke imply?)

In Israel and Palestine the situation is serious. It hurts that the truce has been broken, that means death, destruction and misery.

“Many hostages have been freed, but many are still in Gaza. Let us think of them and their families, who had seen a light, a hope of hugging their loved ones,” he said, before also stating that “in Gaza there are so many suffering, there is a lack of basic necessities”.

“I hope that all those involved can reach a new ceasefire agreement as soon as possible and find different solutions regarding weapons, trying to pursue courageous paths to peace,” he concluded.

(Continue reading: Pope Francis talks about his state of health: ‘thank God it is not pneumonia’)

Thousands of faithful followed the Pope’s words on television on screens placed in St. Peter’s Square, the usual place for the Pope to pray the Angelus.

Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

Letting go of ‘patterns of the past’

Francis also launched a new appeal to the COP28 Climate Summit, which is being held in Dubai, to ask that they be abandoned “the narrowness of particularisms and nationalisms, patterns of the past” in order to achieve “a necessary global ecological conversion”.

“Although from a distance, I follow the work of Cop28 in Dubai very closely. I am close. I renew my call to respond to climate change with concrete political changes,” said the pontiff at the end of the Angelus in an appeal that was read by one of his collaborators due to the lung inflammation from which he is recovering.

(Also read: Pope Francis has “lung inflammation” and prays the Angelus at home)

Let us leave the narrowness of particularism and nationalism, patterns of the past, and embrace a common vision and now, without delay, in a necessary global ecological conversion

The pontiff had to suspend his trip to Dubai to participate in the Summit due to medical advice.

“Let us emerge from the narrowness of particularism and nationalism, patterns of the past, and embrace a common vision, committing ourselves all now, without delay, to a necessary global ecological conversion,” the pontiff stressed.

This Saturday at COP28, Francisco relaunched his request for a fund is established with the money used in weapons to combat hunger and promote measures that serve to combat climate change in a speech read by its Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

(Also: The Pope is running out of time for the inclusion of women and homosexuals in the church)

The Pope could not look out the window.

“Let us leave divisions behind and join forces! And, with God’s help, let us emerge from the night of war and environmental devastation to transform the common future into a bright dawn,” he said.

(See also: ‘In the name of God, cease fire’: Pope Francis’ call in the face of war in Gaza)

And this Sunday he once again called for unity, together with the great imam Ahmed al Tayeb, sheikh of Al Azhar, to stop climate change and to end wars and ensure world peace, because if conflicts continue it will be impossible to safeguard the Tierra, in a video message at the inauguration of the Pavilion of Faith.

Thousands of faithful followed the Pope’s words on television this Sunday on screens placed in St. Peter’s Square, the usual place for praying the Papal Angelus.

EFE