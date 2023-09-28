Francis Lafargue hugs Indurain, left, and Delgado last May.

The memory of cycling, which is its guts, the substance with which it is made and that gives it meaning, is not the books but the spoken word, the lives of those who tell the stories. They, their lived memories, weave the past and feed us all, they feed us generously, like Francis Lafargue did in the mornings on the Tour outings, or at dusk while drinking wine. This was at the end, the last years, when only passion brought him closer to the race, and friendship, and, generously, he was in cycling to help the small Spanish teams, Jon Odriozola’s Euskadi Murias, Juanjo’s Kern Oroz, to move with the French organizers, to find a place in the races, and the Tour, so gigantic, welcomed him and obliged him, because without him, without the lives of those who built it, the great race would be worth nothing.

Before that, until a dozen years ago, until people of the new times began to be allergic to memory, to words, Francis was one of the protagonists of the great Spanish adventure in the Tour.

In mid-1983, a young man, almost a kid, approached José Miguel Echávarri, who was walking through the Plaza del Castillo, in his Pamplona. “I found out that the Tour has invited you to participate,” he told the Reynolds director in perfect Spanish with a strong French accent. “Count on me for whatever you need. I will give you a hand with anything.” It was Francis, a Basque from Biarritz, a French social security official crazy about cycling. Almost as crazy as Echávarri, who, delighted, made him part of the team as a jack-of-all-trades, as an assistant to masseuses, as a mechanic, as a negotiator with the police, with the hotel directors, with the race organizers, as head of press, as public relations, as a shadow for cyclists, as an umbrella and as a protective shield. As monsieur non, impossible mon ami, and as Monsieur oui, bien sûr, of course.

At that time, Perico Delgado was a promise who had just finished his military service and Miguel Indurain, an 18-year-old youth, and José Miguel Echávarri and his Reynolds, brave men who, guided by passion and desire, the dream, began to run. the Tour against the advice of all the old men of Spanish cycling, who only saw in the big boucle a man-destroying race. In a flash, as soon as Ángel Arroyo, his big open mouth devouring clouds of mosquitoes, conquered the Puy de Dôme, the Reynolds, so much passion, so much daring, showed everyone that the Tour was not a man-destroyer, but, in any case , a builder of legends, and Francis, his ambassador, capable of turning Indurain’s monosyllables in Spanish into long tirades in French at press conferences for the enjoyment of journalists, both material for their chronicles and quick oblivion of irritation and respect that he always provoked in them when, more than as a communicator, he acted as a gendarme for Perico Delgado or the Navarrese in their Tours. Bodyguard of his sacred figures. The character in the shadow of his successes.

If a Spanish cyclist who had ridden for a French team needed help collecting his pension for his years worked in France, Francis would arrange his paperwork. If a youth wanted to look for a team in Spain, Francis would help him. If the Tour reached Bayonne or Espelette or Cambo les Bains, so close to his little house in Larresore where he lived with Nanda, his wife, a stone’s throw from Ainhoa, the Roland Pass and the Dantxarinea customs office, his provosts, Leblanc , Pescheux, Prudhomme, asked Francis to coordinate people and actions so that the organization was perfect, the one who chose the roads, the goals, the exits. Traveling through Iparralde with Francis, through its towns, and his coquetry, the novice who grayed as his own little hair grayed, a victim of alopecia from a very young age, which he had left, was the adventure of knowing when he was breaking but never knowing where or when it would end, nor how many stories there would be about the old men of cycling, about Labadie, importer of Zeus on the other side of the Pyrenees, manager of Super Ser, owner of memories of Luis Ocaña and Jesús Aranzabal, who also died recently, who I was crying, head down, at 90 and wishing I had died sooner; of Cescutti, the protector of Ocaña; of Manuel Manzano, always a republican, of the mechanics who had a friend who worked at the Airbus in Toulouse and gave them foreign titanium screws to lighten the Marotías de Ocaña…

Suddenly, at the age of 68, recently turned 68, in his bed in Larresore, without making a sound or notifying anyone, discreetly, as he did everything, Francis died at dawn on Thursday. His voice sometimes became a book with compilations and biographies of local cyclists, and recently, in July, he gave his friends his latest work, a beauty, l’histoire du Cyclisme en Pays Basque Nord, but with him life goes, the word that makes it beat goes.

