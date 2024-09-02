To describe Francis Kurkdjian (Paris, 55) as a man of detail is an understatement. An artistic creator but with a mathematical mind, as he himself claims, before joining Dior, the perfumer did a thorough investigation of the French house. It seemed that he was the one who was going to hire her and not the other way around. He spent a month preparing a 12-page guide of all the points of interest, from its most famous perfumes to its boutiques. “I bought. Also online, to see what the process was like. In Paris I went to shops, as a shadow buyer,” he recalls now, sitting among the immense rocks of the Utah desert (United States). It has been more than three years since he handed the president of Dior that booklet with his suggestions and requests, including the list of everything he was willing to change if they hired him. They did. And he has fulfilled a good part of the proposal. Now he faces one of the biggest challenges for the house: the relaunch of Sauvage, the best-selling perfume not only for the house but in the world, for both men and women, of which this September he is launching its Eau Forte version. A challenge for sales, the sector and the company itself. Are you worried that people won’t like it? “I don’t care,” he says loud and clear. “Is it good for Dior, is it what it needs? This is not about the people, it’s about the house. If you think about the people, you forget about the brand. The icon is the product.”

The Colorado River at Horseshoe Bend, a famous spot in the Grand Canyon, United States, the place where Sauvage was performed. Matt Martian Williams

Kurkdjian’s determination is almost legendary in the industry. Serious and rigorous, he peppers his speech with headlines, which he then always qualifies, such as that he deserves the job, that not everyone is capable of doing his job or that he doesn’t like people to say that he is lucky, but that he is bold. In the world of perfumes, his name is beginning to be as famous as the essences in the bottles he fills. He has transcended the realm of the most knowledgeable and has almost become an icon among the public. None of this, of course, matters to him in the least. “I do my job as best I can. I do my best to be at the service of perfumery, you can think of me as an icon or not, it doesn’t matter to me,” he says with a direct look and without false modesty. “What matters is to go beyond the limits. Maria Callas once said it, in a very beautiful way: that she was at the service of music. If at my level I can do that, I will be happy.”

Kurkdjian allows himself to be photographed during the presentation of Sauvage Eau Forte in a remote corner of the American Midwest, the Amangiri hotel in Canyon Point (Utah), where we traveled as guests of the brand. It is still mid-June, but the temperature is already approaching 40 degrees in this strange paradise in the middle of nowhere, a kind of string of thirty well-kept micro-bunkers with all the comforts and a breathtaking pool carved into the rock. The perfume market is an impressive one that moved, according to Kurkdjian, the brand’s founder, Luisa Kurkdjian. Statista$58 billion in 2023 and expected to continue growing, without a ceiling, by around 3% each year; Dior, part of the LVMH group (whose fragrance division grew 12% in the first half of 2023, exceeding $4 billion, according to Forbes), has chosen one of the most exclusive hotels in the world to present this launch to twenty international media. The nose poses agile and serious between the curves created by the meanders of the Colorado River. He does his job without blinking, but he doesn’t look too comfortable. Does the media attention bother him? “It’s part of the job. It would be completely irresponsible to think that everyone can do this job. It demands a lot and it’s not for everyone; I’m not saying that I’m great, that I’m the best. I’m at Dior because creating my own company, without money, was much more difficult.”

The pool at the Amangiri Hotel in Canyon Point, Utah. Matt Martian Williams

Sunrise at Horseshoe Bend. Matt Martian Williams

This company is the first atelier he set up in 2001, and was followed by the still famous Maison Francis Kurkdjian, founded with his partner, Marc Chaya, who, upon meeting him, smelled his talent and saw that creating a house with his name, something rare in the world of perfume, had a future. His name was already resonating in the industry because at the age of 26 he gave life to an instant classic, Le Male, by Jean Paul Gaultier, which continues to sell at a good pace three decades later. “Being at Dior is very easy compared to what I have done before, since I was 25 years old,” he admits, then adding that it is not “a simple job” either: “It is easy because I have the knowledge of what I do, of the materials, the formulas, the stories, of training people. I have had to do many things alone and with my partner, with my hands,” he explains. Joining the French company was “the icing on the cake”: “Because I do what I want, and if I need something I just have to ask. There is a lot to do, it is not easy, but I have everything I need to do my job the way I want.”

Seeing him sitting under the powerful air conditioning that isolates him from the desert in which the luxurious sand-coloured hotel is located, dressed from head to toe in the brand he represents, one might be tempted to see the nose as a chosen one, destined for this future of opulence. But he was not raised in Grasse, nor were his parents linked to a world of fragrances and refinements. His paternal grandparents were humble teachers in Turkey; his mother’s were shepherds and landowners in Armenia. They lost their land when they fled after the genocide of 1915, and he was raised on the outskirts of Paris under Armenian precepts. “Of course, 30 years ago I wanted to create perfumes for Dior or Yves Saint Laurent, but I couldn’t imagine having my own house or working with artists, or even travelling,” admits the creator of Baccarat Rouge 540, which was a hit on social media a couple of years ago (and of around fifty fragrances for his maison), as well as Narciso Rodriguez for Her; the famous and summery Green Tea, by Elizabeth Arden, or Mr. Burberry and Her for the British firm of the same name, and who has made interventions at the Grand Palais, Versailles, or Villa Medici. He can be serious, even blunt at times, but Kurkdjian remains tied to his origins. “The first time I got on a plane I was 12 years old; the second, 24. A lot has happened since where I come from, with my parents and grandparents being immigrants. And that makes me happy.”

Francis Kurkdjian, creative director of Dior perfumes in Utah, USA. He grew up on the outskirts of Paris with his family, who came from Turkey and Armenia. Matt Martian Williams

One of her goals is to become an inspiration for the new generations. “For me, it is really important. Because people often think that this is a caste, that it is passed down from parents to children, that you have to be from a family of perfumers and live in Grasse… I want to teach young people that if you work hard, if you dare, you can achieve many things, without fear of people telling you it is impossible,” she explains, in a tone far from naive. “Most people do not do things because they are made to believe that they are unattainable, not because they cannot, but because they are told: ‘You will not achieve it because it is hard’. OK, but life is hard,” says the man who has been a knight of the Arts and Letters in France since 2008.

Contrary to what one might think, his work does not take place between pipettes: “I am never in the laboratory; when you write an article you are not in a printing press,” he says. “I only need a piece of paper and a pencil. I can work from here and send formulas to Paris, I just need a Wi-Fi connection. The idea that all perfumers take photos in a laboratory is misleading.” Working for a titanic house like Dior sets the pace for him: by the end of September 2024 he has to have the launches for 2025 and 2026 ready. How can he know what will be popular in a year and a half? “I don’t care,” he admits. “You have to focus on the product,” he repeats.

A detail of the Utah desert. Matt Martian Williams

The bottle of Dior’s new Sauvage Eau Forte, presented to the world in Utah. Matt Martian Williams

Dispelling myths is a quick task for Kurkdjian, who makes it clear that his work goes far beyond the blending of fragrances, which could be considered the focus of every perfumer. For him, storytelling, telling a story, is very important. His contact with marketing teams is constant, in both directions. He tells them what he has created and also tries to understand what the company wants. “I have to have the full story, I need to understand why. Why are we launching a new perfume? For what reason? To keep the business? To remain number one? To give a new form to the story because it is not well articulated? What do we want to do? How can Dior be important today? Once you answer all these questions, it is easier to work because you have the story,” he says. From there, he has redesigned classics from the house for women, such as L’Or de J’adore, for children, such as Baby Dior, and now he has dared to create a new edition of the best-selling fragrance on the planet, the one used by King Charles of England. Why? “Because when you are number one in the world, you can’t just sit back and be happy. You have to keep innovating, moving forward. With Eau Forte we created a new proprietary technology and put something different on the market, that’s innovation. And when you have a story to tell, it’s easy.”

The workload is heavy. Kurkdjian has flown from Paris to this remote corner of Utah, nine hours away, for a couple of days. Afterwards he will leave for New York. A little further on, Japan awaits him. He is a creator, but also an ambassador for the French house, after all. His job is demanding, but he starts from scratch, he knows the effort of building a name and a brand of his own. “When you start from scratch it is much more demanding. When you work in such a beautiful organization, with people who know exactly what to do, talented… It is a question of being very organized.” He is, he has too much work. He does not allow recognition to be given to external factors, such as being lucky. “No. I deserve it,” he laughs. “I am not lucky. I work for it.” Not even a touch, a little bit? “A little touch of luck is good, but it is not luck, I assure you. I prefer boldness to luck. It is a word that I like more than luck because it is associated with work. Christian Dior was bold, if you look back and see that at first they wanted to give his house another name, and he refused. When you see him in videos, he is very shy, very correct, it is curious because he is calm and discreet. It is difficult to imagine him raising his voice and saying: ‘This has to be called after me’. That is boldness. You have to be bold at Dior, it doesn’t work with luck.”

He knows the history of the perfume house, and of its great founder, by heart, he admits. It is part of the inspiration, because, of course, asking him where inspiration comes from seems almost corny to him. “It doesn’t come from it, of course,” he explains. The key is to know the origins in order to then find a good story to tell: “You have to create stories and then kill them, create them and kill them, until you think you have found the perfect one.”

His own story, which began three years ago with a letter to the house, also seems almost made up. It all started when he heard there was a vacancy and, of course, he raised his hand. Who wouldn’t say: “Me, please?” “No, I didn’t say please,” he corrects himself now. “They’re lucky I’m here. I didn’t beg. I said: ‘I have things to tell, do you want to listen to me? ’ It was a couple of lines or three. ‘I heard you’re looking for someone. I’d like you to consider me, are you interested in me and my vision of Dior? Thank you. ’ They couldn’t say no.”