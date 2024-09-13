That’s called mobilization: An 87-year-old man travels to East Timor and holds a church service – and 600,000 people come. And that in a country with just 1.3 million inhabitants, more than a third of whom are younger than 15 years old. No American president, no Dalai Lama and probably not even Taylor Swift will be quick to imitate Pope Francis. Of course, the island state in the Pacific is a special case: more than ninety percent of the population are Catholics, and the church played a leading role in the independence movement. But that doesn’t change the fact: a pope can mobilize masses. This was shown by Francis’ longest foreign trip to date, which took him to Southeast Asia for eleven days.