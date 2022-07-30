PM Saturday, July 30, 2022, 1:11 p.m.



“At my age and with this limitation I have to save my strength to be able to serve the Church” or, “on the contrary, think about the possibility of stepping aside”. With these words, Pope Francis has left this morning “the door open” to a possible resignation due to health problems, which at the moment is not planned but which would not be a “catastrophe” either, as he explained to journalists in a press conference. press conference held on the plane that takes him back to the Vatican after an intense Canadian tour where he has apologized for “the evil that so many Christians did to the indigenous people” during colonization.

True to his character, the 85-year-old pontiff has naturally addressed the increasingly insistent rumors about the possibility of leaving office due to physical limitations, especially in one knee, which force him to move on numerous occasions in a chair wheel. In fact, Francisco I has given the press conference sitting in a chair, an unusual gesture for him, and has recognized that he will have to reduce his visits to other countries, although he will try to continue with as many trips as possible “because it is a way of being close to the people and a way of serving». However, he admits that he doesn’t think he “can keep up the same pace of travel as before.” The signs of exhaustion have been visible during the six days that his intense visit to Canada has lasted, and that even took him this Friday to Alaska, where he met with the Inuit community.

The Argentine pontiff has clarified in any case, that he has not yet thought about the possibility of a resignation, but he anticipated that it would not be “a catastrophe either. Honestly, it’s not a catastrophe. You can change dad. It is not a problem », he explained. This is the first time that Francis I has ruled on this issue after having repeatedly denied rumors of an imminent resignation. In fact, he has made it clear that he only sees it as an option for the future if his health limitations worsen. He would not be the first pope to take this step, since Benedict XVI resigned in February 2013 also for health reasons. With his usual humour, Francis I has remarked that he is a Jesuit pope and that he obeys the “will of the Lord. And if the Lord tells you to go to the corner, then you go to the corner».