Alfonso García’s Águilas is betting hard to avoid difficulties in the Second Federation. What’s more, Pedro Reverte, current sports director of the blue and white team, is building a team to be closer to the top than to the bottom. The last to arrive was striker Francis Ferrón, a classic from the third echelon of Spanish football who has played 338 games between Segunda B and the First Federation, categories in which he scored 94 goals. Born in Algeciras and at the age of 33, Ferrón has already passed through the Region after forming, in two different stages, part of La Hoya. San Fernando and Badajoz have been his last two destinations.

Friendly against Murcia



The Águilas de Sebas López will receive Real Murcia today. It will be from 7:30 p.m. Grana fans interested in attending the meeting can get their tickets online or an hour before at the El Rubial ticket office. The cost is 10 euros. The Águilas has already reached 1,500 subscribers.