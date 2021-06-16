VATICAN CITY. “Jesus prays for each of us: we have been” prayed “, we are already welcomed into the dialogue of Jesus with his father in the communion of the Holy Spirit”: Pope Francis thus concluded a cycle of catechesis dedicated to prayer, which began on May 6, 2020, at the Wednesday general audience.

“We have repeatedly recalled in this series of catecheses how prayer is one of the most evident characteristics of the life of Jesus. Jesus prayed and prayed a lot,” said Jorge Mario Bergoglio to the faithful gathered in the courtyard of San Damaso. “In the course of his mission, Jesus immerses himself in it, because dialogue with the Father is the incandescent core of his whole existence. The Gospels testify how Jesus’ prayer became even more intense and dense in the hour of his passion and death ». In particular, “he prays dramatically in the garden of Gethsemane, assailed by mortal anguish. Yet Jesus, at that very moment, turns to God calling him “Abbà”, Dad. This Aramaic word – the language of Jesus – expresses intimacy and trust. Just as he feels the darkness gathering around Him, Jesus crosses them with that little word: Abbà! Jesus also prays on the cross, obscurely enveloped by the silence of God. Yet on his lips the word “Father” emerges once again. It is the most daring prayer, because on the cross Jesus is the absolute intercessor: he prays for others, for everyone, even for those who condemn him, without anyone, except a poor criminal, taking his side. Everyone – Francis stressed – were against him or indifferent, only that thief recognizes power. “Father, forgive them for they don’t know what they are doing”. In the midst of the drama, in the atrocious pain of soul and body, Jesus prays with the words of the psalms; with the poor of the world, especially with those forgotten by all, he pronounces the tragic words of Psalm 22: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”: he felt abandonment and prayed. On the cross the gift of the Father is fulfilled, who offers love, that is, our salvation is accomplished. And, also, once he calls him: “God, my father, into your hands I commit the Spirit”: everything is prayer in the three hours of the cross ».

The prayer of Jesus «intense, unique», continued Jorge Mario Bergoglio, «becomes the model of our prayer. Jesus prayed for everyone, he also prayed for me, for each of you: each of you can say: “Jesus on the cross prayed for me”, he can tell us, to each of us: “I prayed for you, in the last supper and on the wood of the cross ”. “Now, father, we who are listening, does Jesus pray for us?”, Said the Pope in an imaginary conversation with the faithful present. «Yes, continue to pray: to go on, we can tolerate the sun as well, but pray, he prays for us. This – he said – seems to me the most beautiful thing to remember: this is the last catechesis of this cycle on prayer. Remembering the grace that we not only pray to, but have been “begged” so to speak, we are already welcomed into the dialogue of Jesus with the Father in the communion of the Holy Spirit. Jesus prays for me, each one of us: you can put this in your heart, do not forget it, even in bad moments. We are already welcomed into the dialogue of Jesus with the Father, into the communion of the Holy Spirit. We were wanted in Christ Jesus, and even in the hour of the passion, death and resurrection everything was offered for us. And then, with prayer and with life, we just have to have courage, hope, and with this courage and hope to hear Jesus’ prayer strongly and go forward, that our life is a giving glory to God in the awareness that he pray for me, that Jesus prays for me ».

