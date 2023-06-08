Massimiliano Piermattei lost his balance probably due to an illness and fell inside a pallet handling system: help is useless

He was called Massimiliano Piermattei the 50-year-old winemaker who tragically lost his life in the early afternoon of Tuesday 6 June while carrying out his work. The accident occurred in Cazzago San Martino, on the Monte Rossa farm estate.

Yet another unexpected tragedy occurred in Italy and cost the life of a still very young man, who was simply carrying out his Work.

There are many workers who have had since the beginning of the year died on the job and, only in the last few days, the balance has worsened further.

For example, on June 3, Stefano Marcoccia died following a dramatic accident on a construction site in Canavese peacock. The 34-year-old was unloading gas cylinders from a trailer when one of them suddenly exploded, leaving him no escape.

Massimiliano was instead 50 years old and worked, like wine expertin the Monte Rossa farm of Cazzago San Martinoin the prestigious area of ​​the Franciacortain the province of Brescia.

The man was intent on carrying out his usual duties, when suddenly he lost balance and fell inside a machine used for ‘remuage’, a technique for processing bubbles, a classic method which consists of rotating and shaking the bottles.

For Massimiliano Piermattei there was nothing to do

astonished i colleagues by Massimiliano Piermattei who attended the scene and who were the first to intervene in his rescue.

The conditions of the 50-year-old appeared immediately dramatic. The same colleagues immediately alerted the rescuers of the 118which arrived on site have tried in every way to revive the winemaker.

Unfortunately every attempt has proved to be in vain and Massimiliano it died shortly after.

The Carabinieri of Gardone Valtrompia, the Fire Brigade and the inspectors of theAtsthe Health Protection Agency.

The body has been seized and will be subjected to an investigation in the next few days autopsy examination. The examination should ascertain whether the causes of death can be attributed to a possible sicknesswhich caught the man and caused him to lose his balance, or whether he died from the trauma reported by the fall itself and by the machinery.