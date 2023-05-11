Six years ago, the life of Selena Gomez (Grand Prairie, Texas, 30 years old) changed radically. The singer and actress had to undergo surgery to undergo a transplant due to lupus, a disease she has suffered since 2015. It was her best friend at the time, Francia Raísa (Los Angeles, 34 years old), who donated a kidney to her . “There are no words that can describe how grateful I feel to her, she has given me the most important gift and has sacrificed herself by giving me a kidney,” the artist wrote in an Instagram post, still visible today on his profile with 415 million followers. Now everything has changed. Everything indicates that they have put an end to their friendship and, for months, there has been a constant coming and going of hints from both parties. Now, Raísa has said enough to the harassment that she is suffering on social networks from her followers.

In a recent interview with the portal american TMZ newsRaísa, actress of the series how i met your father has asked Gomez’s fans to stop intimidating her: “Nobody approves of the bullying, especially Selena. She runs a non-profit organization dedicated to mental health. [Rare Impact Fund, con la que ha recaudado 100 millones de dólares para proporcionar ayuda psicológica a niños]. The fact that I am now being bullied is affecting me mentally. It’s not what anyone wants.” Such is her situation, that Raísa has shared some of the comments that they arrive daily: “One of the things that hurt me the most was: ‘I hope someone sticks something up your pussy and rips out your other kidney, fucking whore.” Since then, the actress has not wanted to know anything about social networks: “I am doing everything possible not to listen and not to read. I am very happy living my life ”, she has assured the publication.

“I’m sure Selena is out there saying, ‘Please stop.’ I don’t understand why not stop the harassment, not only for me, but also for others who are experiencing the same thing,” Raísa explained to TMZ. “I have also been a big fan of other people. I totally get it. But it’s not nice. So…not just with me but with anyone, please stop.”

A few months ago, the singer of Lose You to Love Me sent a very clear message through social networks to defend Hailey Bieber, with whom she is always confronted because of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber: “No one should receive hate. Let all this stop ”, she defended herself on her social networks. But despite the fact that Gomez has already asked on more than one occasion for the harassment by his followers (and non-followers) to stop, things have not changed.

The escalation of the harassment of Raísa dates back to some statements she made to a paparazzi of TMZ with whom he met on the street. When asked about her friendship, she refused to answer, but she did want to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation. “I would talk about the process again, I have already done it several times. It’s worth it”. Some words that did not say anything against the singer, but that her followers took as an attack on her.

Raísa and Gomez have known each other since 2007, and although it seemed that theirs was an unbreakable friendship due to the actress’s gesture, the relationship has been weakening by leaps and bounds since the publication of the Selena Gomez documentary in November 2022, where neither the mentions. Furthermore, in an interview in Magazine rolling stones to promote the documentary, the protagonist of Only murders in the building He confessed that his “only friend in the industry” was fellow singer Taylor Swift. A statement that soon went viral and that did not sit well with Raísa, who immediately stopped following Gomez on social networks and even commented on the video with that comment that began to circulate on the internet: “Interesting…”, he commented in a of those posts. After this, Gomez publicly defended herself, but did not convince her donor: “I’m sorry for not mentioning all the people I know.” But last March, in an episode of the documentary series Dear… of Apple TV +, the singer came out again in defense of her former friend to thank her for the gesture she had with her in 2017: “I will never, never, never be more indebted to a person than to France. The thought of anyone even hesitating to donate was overwhelming.”

Their friendship story is not only commented on by thousands of people on social networks. In this regard, Raísa’s father has even spoken. In a statement dated November 2022, after the premiere of Gomez’s documentary, he explained that her daughter was “very upset” with Selena because she “had not improved her alcohol habits.” “This is what happens when you mix love, money and fame. She did not donate it to him so that he could go out there to drink, ”he said emphatically on the program First impact.