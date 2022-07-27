The former president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the elected vice president of Colombia, Francia Márquez, in a meeting this Tuesday in Sao Paulo. NELSON ALMEIDA (AFP)

The elected vice president of the first progressive government of Colombia, Francia Márquez, began a regional tour on Tuesday with a visit to Lula da Silva in Brazil. The veteran former president and the activist and lawyer met in São Paulo, at the headquarters of a foundation linked to the Workers’ Party (PT). There are 12 days left for her to take office together with Gustavo Petro in an event of historical significance, and there are just over two months left for the Brazilian to be measured in the electronic polls against Jair Bolsonaro, of the extreme right. Lula then tweeted: “We talked about South America and the fight against racism and hunger in our countries.” To the side, a photo of both with the left arm fist raised.

The Brazilian election – with Lula enjoying a comfortable lead over Bolsonaro in the polls – could become the biggest prize for the Latin American left after a winning streak. Márquez will be in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday and from there he will continue his trip to visit Chile, Argentina and Bolivia. The Colombian is scheduled to meet with presidents Gabriel Boric (on the 28th) and Alberto Fernández (on the 30th) and with Bolivian number two David Choquehuanca (on the 31st). A tour focused on strengthening ideological ties. During her stay in Brazil, she does not plan any contact with representatives of the Bolsonaro government.

The future Colombian vice president and the man who governed Brazil between 2003 and 2010 have spoken about the Latin American and world situation, the elections in both countries and the perspectives of her and Petro’s governments, according to a note released by Lula’s team. “Both spoke of learning from the mistakes and successes of the PT’s political experience in power,” added a spokesman for the former president.

The statement points out that Márquez’s visit to Brazil is due to his interest in learning about the social programs implemented by the PT during their governments —among which Bolsa Familia stands out, which lifted millions out of poverty and that Bolsonaro has increased in amount—. And he adds that the Colombian “showed special interest in affirmative actions, income transfer programs, the fight against violence against children and women, including the Maria da Penha law.”

The meeting with Lula was attended by his wife, Janja, a sociologist whom he recently married and who has an enormous role in this campaign, the president of the PT, Gleissi Hoffmann, and former foreign minister Celso Amorim, among others. The elected vice president of Colombia has also met with representatives of various groups of the Brazilian black movement and with several former ministers of the PT governments.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Márquez will make history this August 7 because the left has never governed in Colombia and because she is also a black woman. Her meeting with Lula also serves to highlight the very low presence of women and black people in regional politics in general and in Brazil in particular. Brazilian women make up only around 15% of parliamentarians (only Haiti is worse in the region), mayors and councilors. And of the 27 states, only two are now run by female governors.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.